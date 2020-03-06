Although Carlos Edwards described Bury Town’s return to winning ways as a ‘professional performance’, he has warned they need to be more clinical in both boxes to realise their promotion ambitions.

The Blues began their 10-game countdown to the end of the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division season by replying to successive home defeats with a 2-1 home victory against Grays Athletic on Tuesday.

Captain Ollie Fenn steered in a cross just before half-time before Cemal Ramadan finally put the result beyond doubt with a superb finish in the 87th minute, ahead of Grays pulling one back deep in added time.

Carlos Edwards was our Free Press Man of The Match during Bury Town's 2-1 home win over Grays AthleticPicture: Neil Dady (30725350)

The much-needed three points saw Bury jump two places to thirdin the table, having played more games than the two sides, Aveley (four) and Tilbury (three), below them.

Former Ipswich Town captain and Trinidad & Tobago international Edwards, who was the standout player on the pitch from central midfield, said: “It was a good result. Performance-wise it was very professional in terms of defensively, even though we conceded late on.

“If you look at the game as a whole, it did not always look like we were going to be in trouble at the back.

Carlos Edwards, pictured in action during his Ipswich Town playing days, is set to be involved in Bury Town manager Ben Chenery's new talent scouting projectPicture: ITFC (27433671)

“We created a lot of chances which we did not capitalise on and we need to be more clinical in front of goal.

“Saying that, I think in both ends of the pitch, defensively and attacking-wise, we need to be a bit more clinical; get our heads in to defend and finish off the moves when we get the chance to punish. Overall it was a professional display from the boys and a hard-fought win.”

A re-arranged fixture from December, it was Bury’s first match since their 3-0 home defeat to Great Wakering Rovers 10 days previously, following their scheduled trip to face bottom side Romford at Witham Town FC on Saturday falling victim to a waterlogged pitch.

The Blues started the evening in fifth place in the table while their opponents Grays Athletic, who they had beat in the reverse fixture 2-1 only three games previously, were 14th after a run of five straight defeats.

But the visitors belied that form in the first half as they gave every bit as good as they got, with Joao Carlos’ angled finish ruled out for a dubious foul while returning goalkeeper George Bugg got behind a fierce Tony Stokes effort.

But Bury got back on the front foot and managed to claim the lead in the 43rd minute. Tommy Smith did well to beat his man and provide a great low cross from which Fenn got across his man to flick in.

Bury looked in control in the second half but, with Edwards as the main architect, fashioned some great chances without finding a killer second goal.

They were indebted to Bugg for throwing himself in the way of a close-range effort up the other end before Ramadan’s classy low curling effort from the edge of the box, after another powerful Ross Crane run, settled things.

Centre-back Steve King headed home a corner three minutes into added time, but the referee’s final whistle blew within seconds of the restart.

Bury: Bugg, Edwards, Smith, Hood, Henderson, Gardner, Foudil (Maughn 82’), Fenn (c), Hughes (Nyadzayo 64’), Ramadan, Crane. Unused subs: Carden, Cook, Mayhew (GK).

Attendance: 229

Free Press Man of The Match: Carlos Edwards. Head-and-shoulders above anyone else, the Woodbridge Town dual-registered player drove the Blues on from the middle of the park.

Read more Football