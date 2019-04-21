Needham Market Women cemented second place in the Suffolk Women’s League with a convincing 5-0 victory over Brett Vale in the penultimate game of their inaugural season.

They play their last league game, at home to Leiston St Margarets on Wednesday (7.45pm), but already have an eye on the following week’s league cup final (April 30) and the Suffolk Women’s Cup final (May 7).

Manager Freya Louis said no decisions had yet been made about applying for a higher league for their next league campaign.

Football: Needham Market Womens Vs Haverhill Rovers Ladies ..Needham Womens celebrate as they book their place in the final at portman road ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (8808068)

Needham took the lead after five minutes as midfielder Nicola Henderson headed an Amber Sparkes corner past the Vale ‘keeper to open the scoring.

The home side asserted their dominance as Sparkes doubled their lead, latching on to a through ball from Cesca Rainbird before slotting past the onrushing ‘keeper and into the corner.

Needham then found themselves 3-0 up before half-time as Rainbird picked up possession and steered the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

Soon after the interval the lead was extended, as some good link-up play between Milly Carter and Abbie Wilkinson allowed Jemma Wessels the space to head the ball over the goalkeeper, and then walk in Needham’s fourth of the afternoon.

Carter was involved again as she found Wilkinson who made sure not only of the result but also of Needham’s position in the table; an impressive achievement in Louis’ team’s first season together.