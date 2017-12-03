‘Easy decision’ for Jenkins to sign up for Fen Tigers for 2018

Jordan Jenkins claims signing for the Mildenhall Fen Tigers for a second season in succession was one of the easiest decisions he has ever made.

The 16-year-old was unveiled as one of four riders alongside Drew Kemp, Sam Bebee and Matt Marson that will race for the West Row-based outfit in next year’s National League on Tuesday.

Having started the 2017 campaign on a 3.00 average the Norwich-based rider ended the season with a 7.19 average to his name along with being crowned the club’s rider of the year.

“It was pretty simple and quite an easy decision to make,”said Jenkins.

“Me and my granddad talked about coming back half-way through last season. I feel that I enjoy myself at Mildenhall and I get on with everyone there great.

“I don’t really think there was any other place for me to go after how last year went. I like riding at Mildenhall and with me still being at school doing my A-Levels it fits in well with everything.”

While Jenkins will be looking to increase his own average once again he feels that Bebee, Kemp and Marson are three solid acquisitions that can make a big impact.

“I think we will see all three riders improve a lot,” added Jenkins.

“We saw what Drew can do at the end of last season and Matt came over for a couple of meetings last season and looked good.

“It was a bad injury that Sam had and it might take him a couple of meetings to get back into but after a few meetings I am sure it will all come together.”

Team manager Phil Kirk believes that the signature of the four riders shows how well the club is regarded along with sending out a statement of intent to the rest of the league.

Kirk said: “It’s in the ethos of the club to bring through the young riders. We have already invested a lot of time into Jordan, Drew and Sam and we will now do the same with Matt as well.

“This is a massive coup for the club to track and secure the services of such young riders.

“There is not a great stack of young three point riders out there and to get three of the very best is great for the club.”

n BT Sport’s speedway commentators Kelvin Tatum and Nigel Pearson will be hosting an event at Mildenhall Social Club on Friday, February 2 at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £12.00 and include a hot supper. Call Lee on 01638 583962 or email Lee@assuredretailservices.co.uk.