Mick Bryant hailed his Eastgate boxers after the Rougham-based outfit celebrated four wins out of six contested bouts, having taken their home show to Mildenhall.

An exciting evening of 11 contests involving visiting clubs from as far away as Basildon and London took place at The Dome Sports Centre on Friday evening, run in conjunction with the town’s masonic lodge.

Jayden Wade, Frankie Davey, Jordon William and Jimmy Delaney all had their hands raised aloft by the referee at the end of their bouts to ensure home success.

Boxing - Eastgate ABC Dinner Show. Pictured Matthew Arkley. Bout 1 - (Red) Matthew Arkley (Eastgate) v (Chalvedon) Sammy Neil (Blue) Picture - Paul Tebbutt - (Red) (Blue) Picture - Paul Tebbutt. (5054023)

Bryant, Eastgate ABC’s long-serving coach and chairman, said: “It was a very good night and I am really pleased with the lads as they trained really hard over the summer in preparation and their fitness showed in the bouts.

“About five years back we were ever so busy and then we seem to have gone through a bit of a lean period that we are now coming out of.

“We have a team of 20 now, so we are looking at a busy season where we will be travelling a fair bit with them, such as taking three down to Southampton in a few weeks.”

The Charity Boxing Show, which included dinner tickets, split proceeds between funding equipment at the club and elderly care in Bury St Edmunds.

Boxing - Eastgate ABC Dinner Show. Pictured Josh Kozak. Bout 10 - (Red) Josh Kozak (Eastgate) v (Essex Uni) Vernon Henry (Blue) Picture - Paul Tebbutt. (5054024)

The evening in the ring began with a skills bout between Eastgate’s Matthew Arkley, 13, and Chalvedon ABC’s Sammy Neil.

Harry Cashman from London produced some good early work to edge the first round from the host club’s Wade as the competitive action got under way.

But the Ipswich-based 13-year-old rallied well in the following two rounds, using the uppercuts to good effect in the last round to secure a split judges’ verdict.

Boxing - Eastgate ABC Dinner Show. Pictured Jimmy Delaney & Susan Peachey. Boxer of the Night Picture - Paul Tebbutt. (5054026)

The Patricks Club provided the next opponent for the the Rougham-based outfit in a contest which resulted in a win for Eastgate’s Davey.

The clash of styles involved a lot of holding on by both opponents, but Davey prevailed with the cleaner landing punches.

Eastgate’s Eastern Counties Development champion, Williams, made short work of his contest with Jamie Wheelhouse from Ipswich.

Williams worked well to the inside before switching to the head and referee Gordon Charlesworth had no hesitation in stopping the contest in the final seconds of the first round to avoid the 21-year-old from Ipswich any further punishment.

Boxing - Eastgate ABC Dinner Show. Pictured Frankie Davey. Bout 7 - (Red) Frankie Davey (Eastgate) v (Patricks) Jordon Estabrook (Blue) Picture - Paul Tebbutt. (5054031)

Eastgate’s Delaney took some good solid jabs early in the first round against opponent Ryan Merry, representing Albion Boxing of Cambridge.

Under instruction from cornerman Steve Potter, Bury 19-year-old Delaney changed tactics in the contest, using more lateral movement while producing good inside work, including solid uppercuts to head.

With Delaney growing in confidence in rounds two and three the judges’ verdict of unanimous was never in doubt and he ended with the Boxer of The Evening award.

“He really upped his work and I think he grew in confidence and you could see that,” said Bryant.

“When he is confident his punches flow more easily and it was great to watch.”

He added the crowd pleaser of the night was without doubt between Tyler Sharpe from the Five Star Club North London and Eastgate’s 15-year-old Joshua Saunders.

Boxing - Eastgate ABC Dinner Show. Pictured Jimmy Delaney. Bout 9 - (Red) Jimmy Delaney (Eastgate) v (Albion ABC) Rian Merry (Blue) Picture - Paul Tebbutt. (5054033)

The contest went to and fro with both contestants showing maturity well beyond their years, with the Londoner eventually winning on a points decision.

Finally, Eastgate’s Josh Kozak lost a close points decision against old foe Vernon Henry from Essex University.

Reflecting on their venture into Mildenhall, Bryant said: “It was a great venue and excellent for boxing.

“We would have hoped to draw in some more local people, which didn’t seem to really happen, so we would like to improve on that and the number of diners.

“From the boxing angle it was a great show and gives our boxers a lot of confidence to travel on to bigger halls.”

l The club’s next show will be held in conjunction with the Stowmarket Lyons at Debenham Leisure Centre on March 23.