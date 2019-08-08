On leaving his role as Ipswich Town Under-18s manager to further his ambitions of becoming a top flight manager, Kieron Dyer has given a revealing interview to leading Town site TWTD where he has tipped two Bury St Edmunds-based players from the side to go on to big things at the club.

The former Newcastle, Middlesbrough, West Ham and QPR man is confident there are players in the side he has left behind who can follow fellow West Suffolk-based player Jack Lankester into having a breakthrough campaign from the academy to the first team by the end of the season.

When asked, he picked out left-back Tommy Smith and Liam Gibbs, the brother of former Bury and Walsham-le-Willows player Ryan, who signed his scholarship forms in April. Both were schooled, like Lankester, in Bury St Edmunds.

Dyer told TWTD: “Obviously when I was working at the club you don’t like to talk up individuals but now I’m not there I can say that you’ve got Tommy Smith coming through at left-back, I’d even go out on a limb and say he’s got a good chance of making his debut before the season finishes at some stage. I’ve never seen the guy have a bad game. I think really highly of him,” he said.

“First-year Liam Gibbs has come in, he’s a very exciting player. He’s got a massive future as well, so they’re the two players I’d say to watch out for.

“I could be putting a lot of pressure on Tommy, but I think he’ll handle that. I told him when I left the Holland tour yesterday that I think he’s got a good chance of pushing on and making a debut before the season’s out. I can’t give him any higher praise than that.

“And Liam Gibbs, obviously he’s not ready for the first team yet from a physical point of view but when you’re talking about natural football ability and a football brain and touch and technical ability, he’s a fantastic player, a really good player. He’s versatile but his best position is as a number 10 behind the striker.

“We’ve also got fantastic players in the U15s and U16s, the future’s bright. Hopefully in two or three years’ time when I come back they’ll all be men and I’ll be working with them.”

Dyer has said he has left his post at Ipswich Town’s Academy, where he had sponsored teams, to further his CV ahead of a senior manager career and still harbours ambitions of managing Ipswich Town one day.

