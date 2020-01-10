Needham Market Academy graduate Jake Dye made his 200th senior appearance for the club in their 1-0 win over Stratford on Saturday, writes Callum Crabtree.

The right-back achieved the feat at the age of just of 21, and he has admitted that he is very proud of what he’s achieved thus far.

“I couldn’t quite believe I’ve racked up that amount of games already, it’s a moment I’ll remember fondly and my self pride is sky high at the moment,” said the youngster, whose landmark outing was marked by a late Joe Marsden penalty that claimed all three points for the Marketmen.

Football - Suffolk Premier Cup - Haverhill Rovers 1-4 Needham Market. Pictured - Jake Dye. Picture - Paul Tebbutt. (26236336)

“Kevin Horlock really helped my game early on, as well as Mark Morsley and Steve Foley who gave me my chance.

“Also, the boys when I first came into the first team such as Ian Miller and Kieran Morphew, and the ones here now who always give advice and help me improve.”

Dye recounts when he caught his break into the first team whilst on loan at Brantham Athletic in 2016.

“Brantham didn’t have a game that day and I got a call at 8.30am to say I was in the squad for Lewes and I was brought on at half-time,” he said. “I then got rewarded with a start against Grays and haven’t looked back since.

“I’ve always believed my attitude and dedication would put me in good stead for my career, but never to get me where I am now.”

After impressing for the first team at a young age, it was inevitable that clubs higher up the pyramid would be keeping tabs on him.

However, Dye has insisted that his focus has always been on Needham.

“I’ve never had an offer to leave but heard rumours along the way that I’ve been looked at by other clubs,” he said.

“It’s always nice to hear, but I’ve never thought about being anywhere but Needham, I’m excited where this team can go.”

“There’s a lot of up and coming talents coming through the academy as we speak that people should keep an eye on.

“The facilities are excellent at the club, which I’m sure can attract more young players. “

Meanwhile, the Needham appearance record currently stands at 365 – held by Rhys Barber – and Dye has revealed that it’s something he has his eye on.

“It would be nice to stay as long as possible and perhaps get the appearance record,” he added.

“However, as a youngster your dream should always be to better yourself and go as highas you can if the opportunity is right.”

Dye and his team-mates (15th) will be back in BetVictor Southern Premier Central action tomorrow at 16th-placed Hitchin Town (3pm).

