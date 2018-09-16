Dutton to dish the dirt for new Nintendo video game advert

NINTENDO CHALLENGE: Dirt bike specialist Louis Dutton has caught the eye of the multinational gaming company

Louis Dutton is – at 15 years old – already a trailblazer as the first-ever Youth World Minibike champion. And Nintendo have noticed.

The Japanese video gaming company have been in touch with the double Youth Minibike British champion and 2017 Minibike Youth Supercross champion to help them with their latest venture.

Dutton has been recruited by the multinational company to film an advertisement to help promote a new dirt bike game for their Nintendo Switch console.

It will see Dutton, who hails from Great Finborough, construct a Nintendo Labo kit; a gaming and construction toy platform used as an extension for the games console.

The platform uses kits that include cardboard cut-outs and other materials that are assembled in combination with the Nintendo Switch and its controllers.

And Dutton will be among the first to get to try out the new motocross kit for the game.

Dad Jason said Louis runs a YouTube Vlog and that, alongside his incredible success in the sport at such a young age, had turned the heads of Nintendo chiefs.

Louis Dutton (3993682)

“It’s very exciting for Louis,” Jason said.

“He’s had another great season – in fact his first in the pro class.

“He finished his first season in the World Championships in 10th, which makes him the 10th best rider in the world – at 15 years old.

“Everyone else was in their twenties and he was riding a 140cc bike, everyone else had 160cc engines.

“We held him back a little because it is much more physical and he’d never run in that class before.

“So it was as much about learning this season, and he can enjoy a proper season next year.”

He was also the runner-up in the 2018 British Championships in the 140cc class, an adult category, as he won the last race.

Jason said Louis is still ‘loving’ racing, and has one final event, the Minibike Supercross event held at the International Dirt Bike Show at Stoneleigh Park, Coventry in November.

And, in between, he will be busy filming the advert which will be broadcast on Nintendo social media channels, YouTube and the website in the near future.

A Nintendo representative will challenge him to a real-life dirt bike race, before virtually taking him on.