Bury Town boss Ben Chenery is hopeful of having at least two new players available to plug the gaps in his injury-hit squad on their return to action in a mouth-watering first-versus-third clash at Ram Meadow tomorrow (3pm).

Coggeshall Town visit the Denny Bros Stadium looking to take advantage of the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division leaders having depleted options.

The dressing room was hit with the news this week that key midfielder Ryan Horne will not be able to take any further part in their promotion bid after his knee injury was confirmed as a tear to his anterior cruciate ligament.

Ryan Horne - Bury Town First Team Managers' Player of the Season, pictured with Ben CheneryPicture: Neil Dady (10204582)

Blues manager Chenery has said they will be looking to use the adversity to spur them on and complete the job the former Cambridge United scholar helped them start.

He was due to have two new players from a professional club train with them last night ahead of the paperwork coming through from their parent club to register them.

“I have been working all this week to bring players in. I have been speaking to four or five and hopefully I will have a minimum of two, maybe three, in for Saturday,” said Chenery.

“I want to get players to come in who can make us stronger.

“We have been hit by injuries and suspensions; Jake Chambers-Shaw is out Saturday (suspended), and it is important we get more people in the building so we can not lose the momentum we have currently built up in the league.”

With two Saturday fixtures having been postponed in recent weeks, the Blues’ only league game to date this month was the 2-0 win at Great Wakering Rovers on November 2.

They have since played two Velocity Trophy matches but those games proved costly with Joe White (dislocated knee) and Ryan Stafford (ankle) suffering injuries as well as Horne.

Along with captain Ollie Fenn (broken ankle), who is not expected to be back in training until January, and Taylor Hastings (hernia) it has left Chenery without six first-team players.

Full-back Stafford is set to undergo a late fitness test for tomorrow while there is some doubt about Will Gardner (ankle) and Collin Oppong (hamstring) being available too. And back-up keeper George Bugg has a groin issue.

“We are really suffering at the moment which is disappointing as we have got ourselves in such a good position but I will work with what I have got to keep that going,” said Chenery.

“I have seen Coggeshall play and there are a good team and they pose a lot of threats.

“I am under no illusions as to what a tough game it will be. We are on the back of a long injury list and we will have to adapt accordingly.

“We are looking forward to getting back out there after a period without a game and it should be a good spectacle for the league in front of a good crowd at Ram Meadow.”

He said he was ‘devastated’ for Horne on his ACL injury but said the club will support him through it and said it would not surprise him if he managed to get back ahead of schedule.

