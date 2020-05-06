Russell Short and Finlay Shorten have today confirmed their departures from Needham Market on social media.

Former Bury Town utility man Short joined the Marketmen in February 2019 from St Neots Town.

He made a total of 24 appearances during the now expunged 2019/20 campaign, 14 of which ended in Needham victories.

Meanwhile, young goalkeeper Shorten has described his Bloomfields exit as a 'hard pill to swallow'.

He wrote: "Hard pill to swallow, but I’d like to thank everyone @needhammktfc for a memorable 3 years.

"Learnt a lot of life lessons during my time here, from coaches, players & supporters. Leaving this club not only as a better footballer, but a better person too."

Shorten – a product of Needham's youth academy – made a total of six appearances between the posts last term.

