Dream weekend for Brandon’s home lifters

Four world records, four European champions and the news they will get to host their sport’s biggest participation showpiece event; Lee Hyne cannot believe the weekend Brandon & District Powerlifting Club have just had.

The club who train at Brandon Leisure Centre are continuing to go from strength to strength after their five lifters pulled off an amazing set of results as they hosted the World Drug-Free Powerlifting Federation (WDFPF) Fullpower European Championships.

And the way the event was set-up led officials to award the prized Singlelift European Championships to them for next year.

Rhys Turnbull- Bester in action in the WDFPA Eiropean Double Lift Championships at Brandon Leisure Centre (9421138)

“It has really snowballed since the three of us did our first British Championships in 2016,” said head coach Hyne.

“I would never have dreamed we would have this kind of success in terms of holding competitions here and what the guys have achieved in the sport in such a short space of time.”

The two-day event saw the world president of the WDFPF, Wim Backelant, handing out medals to all five of the Brandon team who were part of an 18-strong Great Britain team who won the Nations Trophy at the Abbeycroft Leisure run site in Church Road.

Alicia Bell stole the show with a squat of 115kg, bench of 65kg and dead lift of 130kg giving her three individual world records as well as combining for a world record total score in the T1 90kg category.

Rhys Turnbull-Bester (T3 75kg); Sammy Jones (T1 60kg) including three PBs and Barry Wells (M2 82.5kg) were also crowned European champions. Katie Dent was runner-up in the senior 58.5kg category.

The club will also be hosting the All England Championships on June 16.