Having come close a couple of years ago, Worlington Cricket Club will once again begin their quest to reach a Lord’s final on Sunday when the National Village Cup gets under way.

Worlington – quarter-finalists in 2018 – head to Milton in their opening fixture of the competition, with rounds scheduled for each weekend from now until the final on September 13.

And while there remains a few details to be ironed out in terms of player availability, for captain Graham Ford and his Worlington side, it is pleasing to have some competitive cricket to look forward to following the abandonment of their league season.

Haverhill v Worlington - Graham Ford bats for Worlington.Pic - Richard Marsham. (38885667)

He said: “It’s a big surprise. We were not expecting it to run this year, but it is great they’ve put something together.

“We haven’t played any matches and only been able to train, so to have some meaningful cricket to look forward to is a big thing.

“There are some bigger villages in it this year and it looks strong, but hopefully we can have another good run.”

Lakenheath, meanwhile, will also be on the road at Eaton Socon in round one.

