Needham Market rescued a point in dramatic fashion at home to 10-men Stourbridge in the BetVictor Southern Premier Central before progressing to the third round of the League Challenge Cup.

Needham threw away a 2-0 early lead – courtesy of goals from Craig Parker and Keiran Morphew – at Bloomfields against Stourbridge on Saturday before Parker’s 82nd minute strike salvaged a 3-3 draw.

But Richard Wilkin’s men did not suffer the same fate on Tuesday night away to lower-league side Welwyn Garden City, as goals from captain Gareth Heath and Jamahl Godward secured their place in the third round draw of the league cup.

A draw and a victory sets the Step 3 side up well for their Buildbase FA Trophy Second Round Qualifying home tie to Leatherhead tomorrow (3pm), who compete in the BetVictor Isthmian League Premier Division.

Needham are looking to build on their progression to the first round proper last season, before withdrawing from the competition – due to a replay scheduled 230 miles away on a Tuesday night in Weymouth.

But they will need to work on their defence, having been guilty of conceding too easily at the back in both matches over the past week.

On Saturday in the league, Needham went ahead on three minutes; Marsden’s through-ball releasing Parker in the box who finished well.

The Marketmen doubled their lead on 21 minutes, Callum Sturgess’ corner headed home by Keiran Morphew at the far post.

The Glassboys were reduced to 10 men two minutes later, but pulled a goal back just before half-time for a 2-1 score at the break.

But Stourbridge equalised on the hour mark before taking the lead from a cross. Needham fought back and Parker found a third goal.

On Tuesday night, Needham’s first goal was chalked off for offside before Heath poked home a Joe Neal cross in the 28th minute for a 1-0 lead at the break.

But The Citizens drew level in the 55th minute. Luke Ingram hit the post before substitute Godward poked home from a Neal cross.