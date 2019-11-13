Adam Mills has returned to Needham Market for a third spell.

The attacker left Bloomfields in the summer for National League South outfit Braintree Town, having been the Marketmen's second highest goalscorer last term.

However, he has now rejoined Needham and will go straight into the squad for Saturday's home BetVictor Southern Premier Division Central clash against Rushall Olympic (3pm).

Football - Needham Vs Banbury United ..Adam Mills strikes the ball at goal ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (21532641)

"I am really pleased to be back at Needham where it all started for me many years ago when I was part of the Academy," Mills told the Needham website.

"I want to thank everyone at Braintree and Needham for making this possible and I now want to get back to helping Needham push up the table to the play-offs.

Meanwhile, manager Richard Wilkins added: "When we were made aware that Adam was leaving Braintree it wasn't a difficult decision to ask him to return to the club where it all started for him and I am delighted he has returned.

"Millsy gives us the extra attacking threat and his goals will be invaluable as we aim to move up the table."

And in a further boost for the club, Keiran Morphew has signed a new long-term contract.

Wilkins said of the defender who is approaching 300 appearances for Needham: "Keiran is a natural leader and top bloke and I am delighted he has agreed this new long term deal and he is exactly the type of player I want to manage at this club."