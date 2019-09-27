Richard Wilkins has called on his Needham Market side to put their FA Cup disappointment behind them as they look to build up the points to catapult them up the table.

A busy period for the Marketmen, playing 10 matches across the next 30 days, gets under way with the return to BetVictor Southern League Premier Central action at current 14th-placed side Bromsgrove Sporting tomorrow (3pm).

Manager Wilkins admitted recording a 3-1 home success against Leiston in the CSS League Challenge Cup preliminary round on Tuesday did not erase the pain of their 4-0 humbling at divisional rivals Lowestoft Town in their second round qualifying Emirates FA Cup tie on Saturday.

Football: FA Cup..Aerial Battle during the game between Lowestoft Town Vs Needham Market .Photographer Ben Pooley. (17574639)

But he is hopeful they can put it to bed with a good display in front of another big crowd this weekend, to kickstart a positive run of results in the league. They are currently languishing in 16th place with eight points from their opening seven matches.

“Saturday was very, very disappointing,” he said.

“I felt we started the game well and thought we were the better team for a large proportion of the first half. Then we made a defensive error and they find themselves 1-0 up.

Football: FA Cup..Both teams fight for the ball ..Lowestoft Town Vs Needham Market .Photographer Ben Pooley. (17574642)

“We started the second half well and then another defensive error and it’s 2-0.

“We seemed to lose our way from there and I felt we did not perform anywhere near our levels in the last 30 minutes.

“We lost all belief and hope of getting back into it.

“When the third goal hit Marcus (Garnham, goalkeeper) and then the crossbar and then went in off him it just summed it up.

Football: FA Cup..Debut for Needham Academy player Jamahl Godward ..Lowestoft Town Vs Needham Market .Photographer Ben Pooley. (17574643)

“We were bitterly disappointed with the performance as it was a big game in the FA Cup.”

He got the right response on Tuesday though as Joe Marsden’s 26th-minute toe-poked opener against another Suffolk rival was added to after the break by Callum Sturgess (49’) and an own goal from Siju Odelusi (53’). Former Thetford Town player Quevin Castro pulled one back for Leiston on the hour mark.

Wilkins said: “Tuesday a few players from the first team did not get involved and we brought in a few younger ones and we ran out comfortable winners. So it helps out a little bit but it was a big disappointment to lose on Saturday.”

Looking ahead to their return to league action, with only Craig Parker (hamstring) not available, he said: “It will be a tough one. They have good gates and we have had a report on them so have to do our homework.

“It will be a good crowd there and hopefully we can rise to the occasion.

“The league is our bread and butter so hopefully we can get back on it and pick up some league points.

“We have a very busy October playing Saturday, Tuesday throughout so the squad is going to have to be strong.”

Meanwhile, Needham Market Reserves comfortably secured their place in the second round of the Suffolk Senior Cup with a 5-0 victory at home to Leiston St Margarets.

Kevin Horlock’s side host second-placed Diss Town tomorrow (3pm) before hosting Debenham LC on Tuesday (7.45pm).