Needham Market player Jordão Diogo has helped his nation São Tomé and Príncipe successfully negotiate the Preliminary Round of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former professional footballer, who moved to the BetVictor Southern Premier Central club from Greek Super League side Levadiakos, was part of the squad that ended a 21-year wait for an away win in Nations Cup qualifying against Mauritius with a 3-1 first leg victory.

The 33-year-old, who has been away from Needham for several weeks, then played in the second leg at home, which São Tomé and Príncipe won 2-1 to progress via a 5-2 overall score to next summer’s qualification group stages.

Jordão Diogo, São Toméan international footballer (defensive midfielder) has joined Needham Market. Picture: Hannah Dolman (19466512)

Meanwhile, in the league, Needham Market ended the day in 16th place in the Southern Premier Central following a 1-1 home draw with Alvechurch in front of a crowd of 307 at Bloomfields.

After a goalless first half Joe Marsden’s free-kick put the hosts into the lead in the 52nd minute but Mitchell Botfield ensured the points were shared with his reply for the visitors in the 74th minute.

Marsden’s six goal tally in the league places him fifth on the division’s top scorer list.

The Step 3 side are away on Saturday to Suffolk rivals Lowestoft Town (3pm) in the league with a point to prove having been kicked out of the FA Cup at their hands, courtesy of last month’s 4-0 drubbing.

Both teams go into the encounter with three league victories so far, although Lowestoft have a game in hand.

Needham were originally scheduled to travel to Tamworth this weekend, but the latter’s continued involvement in the FA Cup has seen that match postponed.

* Tom Rothery has returned to the club as joint assistant manager and was in the dugout for Saturday’s draw against Alvechurch.

Needham contacted the former Brightlingsea Regent coach following his departure, bringing him in alongside current assistant boss and goalkeeping coach Nathan Munson.

* Needham Women’s Hannah Cobbald scored after just 20 seconds to set her side on course for a 10-0 rout away at Leiston St Margaret in the Suffolk Women’s League.

She would go on to score a hat trick alongside the club’s leading scorer Lois Balfour with further goals from Abbie Wilkinson, Tayler Cooke, Jodie Sharpe and Katie Moore. Although it was 1-0 at half time, the Marketwomen were never troubled as they continue their 100 percent record at the top of the table.

They are next away to AFC Kesgrave on Sunday (2pm). Needham’s first team are also in action, in the rescheduled League Cup trip to Gorleston (1.30pm).