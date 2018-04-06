Difficult run-in for the Wolfpack as they chase a best-ever finish

Bury St Edmunds head coach Jon Curry hopes the team can push on from victory in their last outing at London Irish Wild Geese, as they host third-placed Redingensians at The Haberden tomorrow (3pm).

It was the Wolfpack’s first win since Curry took the top job just over a month ago, and their first win on the road since October.

The bonus-point victory also kept Bury in the hunt for a best-ever sixth-or-higher finish in National League Two South as they sit in eighth with two points separating them from sixth.

But Curry admits it will not be an easy end to the campaign with three of their final four fixtures against the top three sides in the league and the team who inflicted the opening loss of the season at home.

He said: “It’s not an easy way to wrap up the year but it’s also an opportunity to take a bit of a scalp at the end of the season.

“Our focus, in many ways, has switched to next season now and learning what we can from what’s left of this season to prepare.

“But I do also hope that we can push on from our away win to London Irish and finish the season as strongly as we can.

“It was an important milestone, getting that first win under our belts and hopefully we can now push on and make it two wins in a row against Redingensians.

“It will be a very different test though, against a side at the top, rather than bottom, of the league table.

“It would be very nice to get that first home win too, it is definitely something I want to experience and enjoy.

“And the only way I can do anything about that is by focusing on the level of their performance.”

Curry only has two chances left to record a home win, with this Saturday and Saturday, April 21 the club’s remaining home fixtures this season, against teams in third and first.

But Curry said he was confident the side were ‘more than’ capable of recording a win over their weekend opponent, provided they deliver a top performance.

“We will have to see how we play, we have the ability and have proved that with the way we played at London Irish.

“I think you learn more in adversity than you do from success though and we have learned a lot over the last few games.”

The club enjoyed the Easter weekend without a fixture as the league took a week off, but Curry said they have been working hard in training to stay sharp.

“We gave them the Saturday off but otherwise it’s business as usual. It’s not been ideal to have a break now though,” he said.

“If we hadn’t had the week off for snow a month ago then it would have been welcome, because it does give everyone a chance to recover a bit after week after week of competitive games.

“But it’s a bit annoying, we want to keep our winning momentum and that’s harder with a week off.”