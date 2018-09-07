Another derby day passes and Ipswich Town are without three points against their fiercest rivals and boy, don’t we know about it.

Sunday lunchtime was hardly appetising, with neither side looking like they’d be serving up a promotion charge come May, but it’s safe to say the Canaries left Portman Road the happier of the two sides.

Town started well, on the front foot and it was pleasing to see us go at ‘those lot’ after too many years of standing off and ‘keeping things tight’.

But, after some promising signs, the first half dragged out a little, with a number of injuries and clear lack of quality, not exactly making it an attractive watch.

The second half, however, was much better. Ipswich came out of the blocks firing and thoroughly deserved the lead, obtained by summer signing Gwion Edwards on 57 minutes. And things may have been different if his shot had crept in moments later.

But, inevitably, the Blues again failed to keep a clean sheet when Moritz Leitner equalised through a crowd of bodies, meaning it’s now 11 games unbeaten for the Yellows in this fixture.

Like many, I came away from Portman Road disappointed, feeling as if we’d edged and deserved to win that one.

In contrast it seemed many Norwich folk were ecstatic after the 1-1 draw (not win, draw) really signifying the once recent gap in quality between these two has vanished. And after all those millions spent, Norwich City are just as average as us, just without any major trophies to their name.

It’s the international break now and a real chance for the Tractor Boys to test, work and develop this new team, with a mix of youth and experience at the forefront.

New faces are still gelling together and let’s hope by the next international break in October, we’re not only up the table, but on the up as a club as well.