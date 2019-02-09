They say form goes out of the window in a derby. And my, will every single Tractor Boy and Girl be hoping that is indeed the case come the final whistle on Sunday lunchtime.

You don’t need me to tell you the league table. In all honesty, I don’t really want to mention it.

But this has surely got to be one of the first ever East Anglian derby matches that Ipswich Town have been so far behind their arch rivals, and that is both on and off the pitch.

THE IPSWICH VIEW Columnist Joey Sadler

Forgetting the rivalry for a minute, from a blue point of view, you have to be scared of this one.

Our ‘friends’ from up the road have been scoring for fun, playing fast, attractive, free-flowing football with a sense of youth at its heart. Which is frightening for any team who has to travel to their place.

And it doesn’t bode well that Town appear to be doing the exact opposite, with a lack of goals and no enthusiasm whatsoever. So what can we realistically expect from this one?

For me, and it’s upsetting that it’s come to this, we need to turn Sunday into a major slog fest. Stop them playing and get into their faces. Be ugly and hope Mr Lambert’s presence turns the atmosphere toxic, which could prove a distraction for the Budgies.

We need to keep it tight defensively. We know we’re not going to dominate the ball and create an abundance of chances, so any opportunity we do get, we simply have to take.

Whatever the circumstance, I can never go into this one predicting a Norwich win and whatever does happen, it’s nice to know we’ll still be 3-0 up in trophies and the most successful – and only club – that’s ever achieved anything significant in East Anglia.

So come on Ipswich Town, roll your sleeves up and let’s go to Carrow Road with pride. You never know, three points in this one at Carrow Road could end up changing our season...