Needham Market Academy product Adam Mills transferred to higher-league Braintree Town at the weekend, making his second-half debut in the opening match of The Irons' Vanarama National League South season.

The wide midfielder was substituted on in the 62nd minute of Braintree's 2-0 defeat away to Bath on Saturday to get his Step 2 career under way.

The 22-year-old – announced, by his new club, as a forward ­– impressed at the BetVictor Southern League Premier Central side, to attract the attentions of higher-league clubs.

Football - Needham Market Vs Leiston..Adam Mills scores as Needham take the lead before half time..Photographer Ben Pooley. (14776975)

He played 47 times for the Step 3 club last term, finding the net on 17 occasions.

Mills, who was a regular for the Marketmen last season, spent the start of July on trial for Vanarama National League side Dagenham & Redbridge.

Despite scoring a goal in Dagenham's 4-0 win on Tuesday, July 9, it was not enough to convince the club to offer a more permanent stay, leaving the door open for Braintree to step through.

FOOTBALL - Needham Market v Coalville Town..Pictured: James Baker and Adam Mills...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (14776904)

Mills came through the youth set-up at Bloomfields before joining brother Darren Mills at Step 4's Maldon & Tiptree midway through the 2015/16 season, following a disagreement with then Needham boss Mark Morsley.

He spent two season with The Jammers before moving to Isthmian League North rivals AFC Sudbury for the 2017/18 season.

He made 13 appearances, scoring nine goals, before Morsley's arrival at the King's Marsh Stadium led to Mills' return to Bloomfields.

He tweeted: "It's been a pleasure! All the best for the season, will be keeping a close eye."

Needham Market said: "We’d like to wish Adam all the best with his next chapter and thank you for all his efforts in a Needham shirt."

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Soham Town Rangers...Pictured: Darren Mills (B)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton.. (14777077)

Meanwhile, former Bury Town forward Darren Mills has also signed for Braintree, to bring the brothers together at the same club.

Darren left BetVictor Isthmian League North side Felixstowe & Walton United at the end of the 2018/19 season.

* More from the Bloomfields club ahead of their season opener on Saturday in Friday's Bury Free Press

