Jake Kerins has paid tribute to his former club Bury Town after completing his move to higher-league side King’s Lynn Town.

The 20-year-old defender joined the Evo-Stik League South Premier Central outfit on Thursday night after Bury agreed to waiver Lynn’s seven-day approach.

Kerins said: “I absolutely loved it at Bury.

Jake Kerins after signing for King's Lynn Town. (6478281)

“I was only there for a few months but I enjoyed every aspect of it, working with Ben (Chenery), the players they’re a great bunch of lads.

“I got on with everyone there.

“I’m so grateful for the chance they gave me to come in to a club like Bury in that league and a club of that magnitude, with the fans as well.

“They all gave me the opportunity to put myself on a platform.

“I’m massively grateful, but I just felt that with my aspirations to go as high as I can, it really would’ve been tough for me to turn a move to King’s Lynn down.”

The right-back scored three goals in 22 appearances for the Blues after arriving at the club from near-neighbours Mildenhall in the summer.

His decision to leave Ram Meadow for pastures new at The Walks was given the full blessing by Blues boss Chenery.

“I spoke to Ben after Lynn had spoken to me and told him of my decision,” revealed Kerins.

“He was supportive of it and wished me all the best.

“When I first had the meeting with him, he knew my aspirations and he knew that it was a good opportunity for me.”

Kerins made his debut for the Linnets in their 1-0 home win over Royston on Saturday.

* For more Bury Town news, see Friday's Bury Free Press.