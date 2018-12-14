Sam Nunn is not giving up on Stowmarket Town’s title hopes in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division just yet.

The Old Gold and Blacks moved up to third in the table after Saturday’s 3-0 win against struggling Framlingham Town, which cut the gap on leaders Histon to just three points.

But while the leaders have four games in hand on Stow, who visit Gorleston tomorrow (3pm), defender Nunn believes the title race is still open as we approach the end of 2018.

“It’s only December,” the 30-year-old said. “You don’t win the league in December.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town v Framlingham..Pictured: Remi Garrett (S)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (5981748)

“I’m pretty sure I can’t see people like Histon, Walsham and Wroxham lasting until the end of the season.

“I can’t see them going the whole way but if they do then fair play, they would deserve to win the league if they do that, but I still think we’ve got a chance.

“We slipped up in too many games at the beginning of the season, so we just need to go on a good run for seven or eight games and who knows how many points we’ll be off then, or how close we’ll be to the top.

“I think we’re more than capable of beating anyone in this league, so it’s possible to go on a really good run.”

After their dramatic comeback win over Swaffham Town at Greens Meadow, which saw Nunn head home the winner to send Stow through to the fourth round of the Buildbase FA Vase for only the second time in the club’s history, it was back to the Premier Division for Rick Andrews’ men at the weekend.

First-half goals from Matt Paine, his first for the club, and Robbie Sweeney handed the Old Gold and Blacks a 2-0 lead at the break, before substitute Anton Clarke netted on the stroke of full time to complete a comfortable win.

And after Walsham-le-Willows and Wroxham both dropped points, the win saw Stow climb three places from sixth to third and move to within three points of joint leaders Histon and Godmanchester Rovers.

Nunn, one of eight new signings to arrive at Greens Meadow in the summer, said it took him a little while to settle into his new surroundings, but he feels the squad is now starting to gel.

“It probably took me a while to adjust,” the former Needham Market and Bury Town defender said.

“I think we had quite a big influx of players that came in and it always takes a little bit of time for everyone to get to know each other and know what people are good at. We are now gelling as a team.”