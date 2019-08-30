Defeat for Woolpit puts end to this season’s challenge

Former Woolpit captain Will Parker has admitted the team have given up on challenging for the top spots in Division One of the Two Counties Championship, following Saturday’s 188-run defeat.

Woolpit (88) lost to third-placed Hadleigh (276-9) by 188 runs in the Marshall Hatchick-sponsored league top flight at the weekend to leave them in eighth position with 10 defeats and seven wins to their name.

They are on the cusp of suffering their lowest finish in the division since at least 2011 and, with a trip to top of the table Witham next up this Saturday (12pm), hope is not high of overturning this fate.

CRICKET - Woolpit (Bowling/Fielding) v Hadleigh (Batting)...Pictured: Will Parker bowling....PICTURE: Mecha Morton ... (15696496)

Parker said: “It’s just one of those years where everyone is having a bad run, so there’s an element of we’re all just looking to get it done and start again fresh next year.

“It’s been a bit of a funny season in the sense of the new rules on professionals you’re allowed to bring over.

“You’re only allowed really really good ones now that play first-class cricket so that they can get an official visa. So half the teams have gone for those – they’re really expensive – and half the teams haven’t.

“The teams that have got them have been done really well with these players. But we’ve also had a shocking season with our batting, just no one has scored any runs.”

On Saturday, the extras column proved the highest total with 20 runs, with Woolpit’s James Deeley (17) next best as Woolpit collapsed with the bat.

This weakness was further added to with Parker breaking his finger in the field in the Hadleigh innings – which saw Zimbabwean overseas player Kadzai Maunze hit 103 off just 105 balls – to be unable to bat. Andy Northcote has also been sidelined with a bad knee. Parker had been playing well, taking 2-40 as they kept Hadleigh to 276-9, despite the ton from Maunze. Barry Collins (2-43), Deeley (2-44), Chris Wells (2-68) and Freddie Heldreich (1-59) took the other wickets.

In reply, only Collins (10) and Deeley made double figures as they fell way short of the target set.