The decision to fold Horringer SCFC this week was ‘a very hard and emotional one’, the manager at the time the club disbanded has admitted.

Will Carter said player availability and a change of priorities for many involved was behind the decision to bow out of Division One of the Premier Logos Bury & District Sunday Football League, with the announcement sparking an outpouring of affection for the Sunday League side.

Carter said: “It was mostly player availability that did it, we were a really close knit group of lads but, over time, priorities have changed and commitment has not been the same. We have been scratching our heads of what to do but it just wasn’t the same this year.

FOOTBALL - Gym United v Horringer..Pictured: Horringer celebrate a goal...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (19519937)

“We tried to sign new players and brought maybe 10 or 11 in over the summer but we were still struggling for availability and we just decided that’s not why we had started this. It wasn’t fun any more.

“It was a very hard decision and quite an emotional one; a lot of people have very good memories, but it’s one of those things. It’s not a nice feeling but it’s been a long time coming, we were treading water for some time.

“The reaction has been nice, it’s nice to hear how many have fond memories of their time watching or playing for us, it makes us realise how lucky we were for a spell.

BURY: Football - Tostock ( maroon) v Horringer in the Carters Barbers Open Cup Quarter FinalPicture Mark Westley. (19519915)

“I think that’s it to be honest, we started to play with our mates and that’s all changed so I can’t see myself doing it again anyway. I think Horringer, as it was, won’t happen again, but who knows.”

The announcement has been met with a flurry of appreciation and gratitude for a club that sparked the passion of many a non-league player.

Lakenheath FC’s Reece Clarke and Newmarket Town’s Mark Lovell have both played for the club, among many others who have expressed their sadness on social media.

Lovell, who played his first season of football at the club, said: “It’s a shame the club have had to fold, I won the league and cup with them in my first season of football. I worry that Sunday league seems to be falling away with little interest in it.”

FOOTBALL: Newmarket v Braintree Mark LovellPicture Mark Westley. (19519811)

Meanwhile Division Two’s Bury Bowl FC and Division Four’s Smiler FC were just some of the local clubs to lament the loss of another team from their league.

Bury Bowl tweeted: “So sad to hear another Sunday football league club has had to fold, especially one which the last few years has shown so much talent and I thought would more than hold (their) own in Division One”

Smiler FC tweeted: “Nothing worse than this happening, sorry to hear this lads, big respect for everything the club has done throughout the years! Definitely won’t be forgotten.”

The club forfeited two of their six outings in all competitions this season, only picking up one victory and had not won since September 8 when they announced the club would not continue.

It appears to have been a fast downfall for a club that has in the past been a force to be reckoned with in Sunday League football.

Having worked their way into the top division after winning Division Two in 2017-18, they finished fifth last season as well as making it to the final of the Knights Lowe Division One Knockout Cup, losing 2-0 to Howards FC.

But this season has been a struggle from the start, with those involved coming to the conclusion they could no longer operate.

* In the Norfolk FA Junior Cup, Danepak beat Newnsman Celtic 4-1 away to continue their unbeaten season.

In the Suffolk Sunday Cup, Gym United and Kitchener Taveners were handed walkovers while Moreton Hall 96 emerged victorious in a high-scoring 5-5 draw, winning the penalty shootout 6-5. Brandon beat Horringer 9-0 in the latter’s final fixture while Howards lost 3-2 away to Holbrook Swan.

In the Suffolk Sunday Shield, Occold lost 4-2 to Laxfield United while Eastbury Eagles lost 3-1 to Rushmere Diamonds. Lakenheath lost 1-0 to The Exchange while Godolphin beat AFC Vikings 9-1. Haverhill and Hove Albion came back from 3-1 down to beat Barrow 4-3 and Hardwick edged out Bury Bowl 2-1.

In the Suffolk Sunday Trophy, Abbotts beat West Suffolk Wolves 4-2 on penalties after a 4-4 draw. Smiler progressed with a devastating 9-0 win over Thurston while AFC Thurston progressed with a 7-1 victory over Bury Wanderers. Bardwell Sports defeated Chedburgh 4-1 and Eye Saints lost 6-2 to Gainsborough. Stowmarket United lost 3-1 to Chantry Phoenix while Thrasher defeated Rattlesden 5-1. Finally, JB Sap United beat Breda 5-2.

In Division Four, Melford lost 9-2 to Great Barton in the only league game.