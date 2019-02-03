County Upper School Under-19s Elite continued their good start to the season with another win against Long Road, as they powered to a 108-49 victory.

Bradley Day was the leading scorer for County Upper School Under-19s Elite in the 108-49 win against Long Road

From the beginning, County Upper established a defensive presence, while also scoring at will offensively in the first quarter, as the home team stormed to a 17-point lead at 27-10.

However, in the second quarter they took their foot off the accelerator, letting Long Road back into the game with a 24-19 scoreline cutting CU’s lead to just 12 points at 46-34.

Entering the second half refocused, County Upper repeated the first quarter, locking up Long Road defensively, while scoring at will on the offensive end.

The hosts stormed into a 30-point lead at 73-43, off the back of a 27-9 quarter, before dismantling their opponents in the last quarter, holding them to only six points while scoring 35 points of their own to close out the game.

County Upper were led in the scoring by Bradley Day with 30 points and supported by Thomas Revell (21), Jordan Boyd (17), Aaron Nelson (15) and Cameron Poolton (12).

CU visit Moulton College for their next match.

l The Under-16s Girls were also victorious as they defeated Baddow Eagles 62-17 in the National League South East Conference.

With both teams struggling on the offensive end, the first quarter was a very low-scoring affair, with County Upper scoring eight to the visitors’ five.

CU were able to switch it around in the second, as they locked up the Eagles defensively, holding them to zero points while scoring 15 points themselves to open up an 18-point lead at 23-5.

The third quarter saw both teams playing better offence as they traded blows, but it was the home team who won the quarter, putting together a 20-10 scoreline to increase their lead to 28 points at 43-15.

The final quarter saw County Upper again lock up the visitors for only two points in the quarter as they saw out the game.

CU were led in the scoring by Lizzy Sanders with 18 points and supported by Alex Popova (14), Kayleigh Brown (10) and Grace Spooner (six).

County Upper will next be in action this weekend when they face Hounslow Hawks away in London.

l The Under-16s Boys were beaten 75-60 by Colchester Blades in the East Conference of the National League, while the Under-14s Girls lost 54-48 to Norfolk Iceni in their latest fixture in the National League Midlands East Conference.