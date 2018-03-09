Curry takes charge ahead of crucial clash with Hawks

New head coach Jon Curry took his first training session at Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club on Tuesday night, preparing the team for a crucial clash tomorrow.

The Wolfpack, sixth in National League Two South on 64 points, are one point and one place ahead of Henley Hawks, Saturday’s visitors to The GK IPA Haberden (3pm).

“It’s a key game for us,” said performance director Terry Sands. “We are aiming for a top six finish, so we need all the points.

“There are a lot of teams around us, so every point is vital at this stage of the season. We need to get the job done on Saturday.”

Henley won the home fixture 27-20 in November, so Bury will be bidding for revenge.

The Wolfpack were last in action on February 17, a 46-26 home victory over Canterbury.

After a blank week on February 24, Bury’s visit to Clifton last weekend fell victim to the weather. That match will now be played on March 17.

Despite the weather, Bury were able to train indoors and on their all-weather pitch, although Sands concedes the lack of game time is a concern.

“The guys have stayed sharp, but when we came back after the Christmas break we struggled to get back into our rhythm.”

Curry, who joined the club from Northampton Saints Academy, following the departure of Ollie Smith, will take charge of his first game tomorrow.

“It will take Jon a few weeks to settle in but there will be no major changes to our approach,” revealed Sands.

“He is a forwards coach, so there will be a little bit of tweaking, but no big changes to our playbook.”

Sands did not feel that a change of coach during the season would prove unsettling for the players. He said: “I think players these days take things in their stride.”

• The Haberden will host one the UK’s top sevens tournaments, the Greene King IPA 7s on Sunday, May 6.

The event is part of the Super Sevens Series of four summer tournaments in the UK.

There are 12 teams committed to the series, with a further four invitational sides. Last season there were national squads from England, Ireland and Jamaica, along with Premiership clubs Northampton Saints and Worcester Warriors.