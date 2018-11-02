Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club stages its annual fireworks display tonight but Jon Curry will demand his players light up the GK IPA Haberden again tomorrow afternoon (3pm) to put to bed some recent ‘unacceptable’ displays.

The Wolfpack returned from Somerset licking their wounds after a 50-0 humbling at high-flying Taunton Titans which saw the Suffolk side ship 36 points in a horror show of a first half.

Now down in 11th place in National League 2 South after four defeats in their last five, Bury will be looking to reverse some worrying home form.

It has them end up on the losing side three times from five outings, including their last two on home turf.

Try scorer Mark Kohler for BSE in Dings Crusaders home loss. Picture: Shawn Pearce (4980502)

But director of rugby Curry is far from panicking after only being one win away from where he thought they would be.

“We are looking for a reaction this weekend,” he said.

“I hope we are going to give the crowd something special to cheer about on Saturday.

“It is very tight in the mid-table and we just need to put a bit of a run of form together now. We have had some very difficult fixtures.

“We are four and five (won four, lost five) and we should be five and four, if not better.

“We are probably one game worse off than we thought we would be this season.

“The way I look at it, we got a very good result at Old Albanians and got a very bad set of results against Tonbridge Juddians and Ding Crusaders.”

Reflecting on Saturday, he said some ‘very silly errors’ cost his side in an ‘unacceptable performance’.

He said: “It was not at all a good day. They were a good side and we were not on top of our game and we just failed to perform.”

The game never got going for Bury with a knock-on from the kick-off setting the tone.

Although they won the resulting scrum against the head, a poor clearance allowed the hosts to run the ball back through some ineffective tackles and Taunton then scored.

Taunton doubled their lead on 12 minutes when Nick Mason crashed the ball up from a scrum 20m out and Jarrard Hayler was on hand to power over from close-range.

A rare chance for returning Connor O’Reilly went begging as, after breaking into the 22 with support on his outside, the centre chose to go alone.

Taunton stretched their advantage to 19-0 after Lee forced his way over and Kingdom added the conversion.

A pivotal passage of play followed where the visitors fumbled just feet from the line before Titans’ resultant clearance saw two Bury players watch it bounce before home skipper Mason raced to gather and sprint 60m for a killer try.

Before Bury knew where they were they had conceded two more in the last two minutes of the half for 36-0.

Having looked like they would be on the end of a cricket score, Curry’s side held out until the 75th minute in an improved second-half display before finally conceding two more tries to complete a half century whitewash scoreline.

Looking ahead to ninth-place Worthing Raiders’ visit this weekend, who have also lost their last two including Saturday’s 21-16 home reverse to Old Albanians, Curry said they will not be focusing much on their opponents’ game.

“It is all about what we do this weekend,” he said.

“We know they will be a good side and move the ball around but we just need to play our game for a change,” he said.

He hopes to have almost a fully fit squad to chose from with centre Mark Kohler (neck) is set to return while Finlay Sharp (concussion) remains sidelined for a further week.