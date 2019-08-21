Essex and England all-rounder Ravi Bopara has been named as the 11th player for the England PCA Masters team to face Woolpit in a Twenty20 match on bank holiday Monday.

The 34-year-old top-order batsman is also an impressive medium pace bowler and he has the record of the best bowling figures for England in a Twenty20 International.

The current player will be joined by Alex Tudor (captain), Jonathan Trott, Matthew Hoggard, Devon Malcolm, John Emburey, Dean Headley, Ajmal Shahzad, Owais Shah, Phillip DeFreitas and Anthony McGrath on Monday, August 26 for the match.

Lord's Cricket Ground, St Johns Wood, London. Friends Provident Trophy Final. 16.08.08 Kent Spitfires versus Essex Eagles. Essex Eagles won the game. Ravi Bopara. Picture:Barry Goodwin (15542298)

It will start at 2pm.

Early bird tickets are still on sale until Saturday at £5, but VIP tickets – which will include a Bubbly Afternoon Tea – are only available until Thursday evening (£25).

Tickets will be £7 on the day.

