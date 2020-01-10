Stowmarket Town should take ‘absolutely nothing for granted’ ahead of this weekend’s trip from Glebe FC in the Last 32 of this season’s Buildbase FA Vase.

It is the second successive campaign that this season’s Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division runaway leaders have reached the fourth round – and only the third ever time – but are hotly tipped to win the overall competition after demolishing Stansted 4-0 in the third round.

Manager Rick Andrews is cautious of the favourites tag on the road to Wembley, as he urged his side to treat Saturday’s home visit (3pm) like any other.

He said: “With success comes expectation, and we need to make sure we take absolutely nothing for granted.

“The Last 32 is getting down to the serious side of the competition and Glebe have had to go a through rounds to make it here, they should not be taken lightly.

“I’m sure it will be a tough game but we are looking forward to it, it’s an opportunity to take the club the furthest it’s been.”

The third round was watched by a competitive fixture home record crowd of 429 at Green Meadow on November 30, and Andrews hopes to see that figure broken once more.

“Ipswich are at home, so that might have an impact, but we would love to break that 500 mark for the first time,” he said.

“The football gods have been kind to us with back-to-back home ties and so we want to take advantage.

“I watched Glebe on Saturday and they had less than one hundred spectators, so a large crowd cheering for us could knock them off – the crowd really could be the difference.”

Stowmarket will be playing their first match since being pegged back to a 2-2 draw away to Haverhill Rovers in the league last Saturday, to drop points for just the fourth time all season.

Despite trailing by a goal at half-time, Joe Jefford equalised from a corner in the 51st minute before Josh Mayhew fired in his 25th goal of the season from the spot in the 72nd minute for a 2-1 lead.

But Rovers found their own equaliser in the 87th minute to become just the fourth team to hold Stow to a draw.

Andrews said: “Rovers were very good and they took the points off us, it’s not a case of us dropping points.

“Teams will raise their game against an unbeaten side and so we have to be at our best every game, that’s football.”

