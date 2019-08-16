Ipswich Town and cup competitions just haven’t mixed well in recent years, have they? Since beating Arsenal 1-0 in the league cup semi-final back in 2011, the Blues haven’t really offered much else, both in the league and FA Cup.

It was pleasing to see so many young faces in Town’s Carabao Cup line-up at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night and I was particularly impressed with Armando Dobra, who grabbed a goal and looked a player who can make things happen for us.

But it remains the defence which looks the problem, with three poor goals shipped and more mistakes being made in our final third.

THE IPSWICH VIEW Columnist Joey Sadler (15290365)

I do not want to slate skipper Luke Chambers. We all know the positive impact he has for the club off-the-pitch, but that’s his quota as far as errors are concerned.

He had a terrible campaign last season and effectively cost us two points against Sunderland on Saturday and although I will never doubt him as a man, a captain and his passion for our club, let’s hope he can put past errors behind him, kick-on and lead us to promotion.

We look forward to Saturday now and a first competitive visit to Peterborough since 2013. The Posh are yet to get going, losing all three matches played and, after some excellent business done in the summer, it appears Darren Ferguson’s men haven’t quite clicked yet.

Cue the Tractor-Boys, and let’s hope they catch The Posh at a good time, before they’ve quite gelled and can return home with all three points. We beat Burton, we should’ve beaten Sunderland, so a win at Peterborough would be massive and seven points out of nine terrific.

You’d like to think that a win Saturday, followed by more than winnable games against AFC Wimbledon, Bolton and Shrewsbury, could see us have a fantastic August and really set the tone, for the 1978 FA Cup winners to have an enjoyable, successful League One campaign.