Two brothers are celebrating being named among the top 20 swimmers in the country.

Great Barton-based Archie and Samuel Chamberlain, who attend Culford School and are members of West Suffolk Swimming Club, both earned a place in the National Finals of the The Independent Association of Prep Schools (IAPS) Swimming championships in early March.

It was due to take place in June at London Aquatics Centre and feature the fastest 20 swimmers in each category (1,500 in total) from a pool of more than 400 entering schools. But the Covid-19 pandemic saw plans to host it abandoned.

Culford School's Samuel (left) and Archie Chamberlain who have been classified inside the top 20 Independent Association of Prep Schools (IAPS) swimmers in the country as a result of the coronavirus pandemic prevenint the finals from taking place in June (38457042)

All of the results from the regional rounds were sent into the IAPS team though, with the times achieved ranking the swimmers who had competed in the initial rounds.

It was Archie who came out top in the Under-13 Butterfly and brother Samuel listed 13th in the U10 Butterfly.

A post on Culford School’s Facebook page read: “A big congratulations to Archie who is an IAPS Champion! This is an amazing achievement!

“We also had a number of pupils who missed the top 20 ranking by less than a second.

“Although it was disappointing that the national finals couldn’t go ahead this year, we hope that the qualifiers are proud of what they achieved!”

Archie competed in IAPS for Culford last year and came 11th nationally.

