More than 30 years after it was disbanded, Mildenhall Cricket Club are relaunching their football team.

The side, which it is believed was first formed in the 1970s, tended to play against other cricket clubs until it folded in 1989.

However, in a bid to keep the cricketers together during the winter months, the decision has been taken to relaunch the team ahead of the 2020/21 season.

They are set to play in the Bury & District Sunday League and will be managed by Lee Chipchase.

“We want to keep the lads together over the winter and this will also help them to keep their fitness up,” said Chipchase.

“There is a really good morale at the cricket club and this is another way of keeping that going when there is no cricket.”

The side, which will play at West Row playing field and train on the outfield at the cricket club on Wamil Way, will largely be made up of past and present Mildenhall cricketers.

And Chipchase is confident the camaraderie that already exists at the club will only be heightened by the football team’s resurrection.

“The boys have a good following when it comes to our cricket matches,” he added.

“A lot of parents, family and friends come to watch and I am sure they’ll support the football team as well.

“We want it to be good fun for everyone. We’ll play on a Sunday and then head back to the cricket club for a few drinks and some food – it is another way of keeping everyone connected.”

