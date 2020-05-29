While there is plenty of hard work ahead, Bury Town manager Ben Chenery is confident Ross Crane has all of the ingredients to make it as a professional footballer after he agreed a two-year deal with Ipswich Town.

The EFL League One outfit announced the signing of the 17-year-old, who joined Bury from neighbouring AFC Sudbury in July 2019, late last week.

Crane was already on Ipswich’s radar when he arrived at the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium aged 16, such was the regard in which his potential was held.

Football - Bury Town v Hullbridge Sports - Ross Crane scores Bury Towns second goal - Ram Meadow - Picture - Neil Dady. (35300693)

Indeed, the full-back or winger spent part of the 2019/20 campaign training with Ipswich’s academy squad, while he was also recommended by former Town striker and current Bury board member Alan Lee.

Chenery has seen that ability up close over recent months, and having ‘challenged’ the teenager in a variety of ways, he has backed Crane to kick on in a professional environment.

“We are really pleased for Ross and delighted as a management team and club that his family trusted us to play a role in his development,” said the Bury boss, who himself played in the professional game for the likes of Luton Town and Cambridge United.

Football - Bury Town v Maldon & Tiptree - Ross Crane first to the ball - Location - Ram Meadow - Picture - Neil Dady. (35447936)

“We really challenged Ross throughout the season and asked plenty of questions of him. To be fair, he has produced the answers.

“There are many ways to play football and you have to adapt to that.

“In non league, conditions play a big part. There is a time for getting the ball down and then other times you need to get the ball behind the opposition and turn them.

“Other values like heading, tackling, tracking back and riding challenges – Ross has learned all of this and he has really grown, both as a player and a young man.

Ross Crane is challenged during Bury Town's win over Basildon United. Picture: Neil Dady (35447944)

“He has a controlled arrogance about him – not in terms of his voice, but the way in which he plays. Ross is left footed as well and it is underestimated how important that is because he provides balance to a team. Hopefully that gives him an advantage.

“He has joined a great club where he will be surrounded by top players. If he can stay humble – which I am sure he will – and soaks everything up, he has as good a chance as anybody else (of making it).”

Crane’s move has come hot on the heels of his former Sudbury team-mate Liam Bennett linking up with League Two Cambridge United.

And with Football League clubs set to be hit heavily financially by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Chenery can envisage a scenario in which more non-league footballers are given a chance to make the step up.

HISTON: Football - Cambridge City v Bury Town.Cambridge City Football Club, Bridge Rd, Impington, Cambridge Ross CranePicture by Mark Westley. (35447941)

“It is great for local clubs like ourselves and Sudbury to have professional clubs coming to look at our players,” he said.

“It says a lot about the environments we are creating and the standard of player we can produce. Just because young lads are not at professional clubs, it doesn’t mean they have missed their chance.

“The likes of Ipswich have always been good at looking at local talent, but maybe others will now go down that avenue.

“It could now be financially more viable for League clubs to take a chance on a raw talent, coach them and make them into assets.

“Everything is very up in the air at the moment, but there are tough times ahead for clubs and it could open up some chances for many players.”

Read more Football