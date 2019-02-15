Ben Cowling’s wish to see Lakenheath’s newly-installed floodlights in action before the end of the season has come true, writes Alex Moss.

Match action from Lakenheath’s 3-0 win at King’s Lynn Town Reserves on Saturday Picture: Tim French

The Thurlow Nunn League newcomers have received confirmation that their floodlights at The Pit have passed the necessary tests and can now be used for competitive fixtures.

With 11 games of their maiden First Division North campaign left to go, Heath boss Cowling said he would like to see one of his side’s six remaining home games switched to a Friday night to see the lights used for the first time.

And the club have now confirmed that their home game with Fakenham Town has been brought forward to Friday, March 15.

“The lights have gone up and been ratified now,” Cowling said. “The tests have been done and the reports have been done.

“You have to reach a minimum standard for each step up you go, and ours have done that for this level.

“We’re looking to change one of our home games left from a Saturday to a Friday night so we can use them.”

With Lakenheath’s new floodlights now set for their competitive debut next month, it is another step in the right direction for the club’s progression in getting their facilities up to scratch for the Thurlow Nunn League.

“It’s fantastic,” Cowling said. “This was the aim when we got promoted, and so much hard work has gone into it.

“The last things to do now is to get new dugouts in place and also more hard standing around the pitch.

“We’re just waiting on the Football Foundation to see if our application has been approved, and we can get a grant to help with putting those things in place.”

On the pitch, Cowling’s men continued their unbeaten start to 2019 with a 3-0 win away at King’s Lynn Town Reserves last weekend.

Sam Hawley scored all three goals for Heath, who had Ryan Sanders sent off for a professional foul.

Lakenheath (7th) visit 10th-placed Ipswich Wanderers this Saturday (3pm).