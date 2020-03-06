Dave Cowley has his eyes set on completing an historic treble with Stowmarket Town during the final two months of the season.

The playmaker marked his return for the Old Gold & Blacks, following a 10-week injury lay-off, with a crucial goal off the bench in Saturday’s 4-2 win away at promotion rivals Newmarket Town.

Cowley, 32, has been out on the sidelines since the turn of the year, with his most recent appearance having been as a substitute in the 5-0 win at Swaffham Town back on December 21.

Having been absent for the last nine games, including the recent 2-0 defeat to Wroxham in the Buildbase FA Vase last 16, Cowley was itching to return to Rick Andrews’ squad, and made an immediate impact on his first appearance back, scoring Stow’s fourth goal to halt Newmarket’s valiant comeback at The Tristel Stadium at the weekend.

With a 15-point lead at the summit of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, as well as their place still in the Suffolk Premier Cup and Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup, Cowley is targeting a trophy-laden end to the campaign at Greens Meadow.

“I’m just glad to be back,” he said. “I’ve just been itching to get some minutes, so I was glad to come on, and to score a goal is always a positive. Getting the three points, keeping the unbeaten run going, I’m buzzing.

“I’ve had a little bit of bad luck where I’ve been out, it’s literally been bad luck, and it’s not nice to be not playing.

“Can you imagine if I didn’t get injured and carried on playing after Swaffham? I’d be on 30 goals and up there with Josh (Mayhew)!”

Stow’s leading goalscorer Josh Mayhew did the early damage, netting a first-half hat-trick to put the visitors 3-0 up, before goals either side of half time from Mark Lovell and Ross Paterson saw Newmarket cut the deficit to 3-2.

Cowley’s strike with 12 minutes to go, his eighth goal of the season, gave Stow some breathing space, which was needed as Tom Bullard’s straight red card late on saw the visitors finish the game with 10 men.

“I thought the boys gave a great performance,” Cowley said.

“It’s great for the fans, seeing four goals, and we just want to kick on now. We’ve got two months left and it’s a vital period of the season.

“We’re in a good situation with the two cups, and we want to win everything we’re involved in.

“It would nice to do the treble, potentially we can do that. They’re a great bunch of lads and it’s a pleasure to be involved with this group.

“I just want to see the season out, if we can go unbeaten in the league what an achievement that would be, but I just want to contribute to the team as much as I can.”

Stow’s home clash with second-placed Norwich United was postponed on Tuesday night due to a waterlogged pitch, with a new date of Tuesday, March 24 set for the current top two to meet at Greens Meadow.

Saturday’s win stretched Stow’s unbeaten league run to 31 games, six short of Wisbech Town’s Thurlow Nunn League record of 37 games between 1983 and 1984.

Andrews’ men will be looking to move another step closer to that record – and the Premier Division title – when they host Long Melford tomorrow (3pm) before taking on Brantham Athletic in the Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-finals at Greens Meadow on Tuesday (7.45pm).

* Meanwhile, the club hosted a 'fantastic' first Just Play session on Wednesday, with 11 women turning up to play football.

Next week will be at Debenham Leisure Centre due to the pitch, with the plan to move back to Greens Meadow when the weather cheers up.

Women of all abilities are welcome to attend the session. Please call Becca for further details on: 07432 735986

