County Upper power sweeps undersized Gateway aside

Gateway College played host to County Upper School under-19s, the visitors flying high in the Central Conference with a 4-1 record heading into the contest.

It was a tough ask for Gateway from the start, undersized against County Upper’s big front line, and the visitors came away with a 124-54 victory.

County Upper dominated throughout, scoring more points than the hosts in all four quarters. They led 61-22 at the interval.

Kelechi Asuzu scored 28 points, supported by Jonathan Bourne 26 and Jordan Boyd 21. Bradley Day pulled down 17 rebounds.

BASKETBALL - County Upper U19s Boys' v Moulton College..Pictured: Kelechukwu Asuzu defending....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (5883293)

Playing their penultimate league game before the Christmas break County Upper Under-16 girls bounced back from their National Cup defeat with a great defensive performance to secure a 93-28 Southeast Conference home win over Chadwell Heath.

County Upper were 38-14 ahead at the interval, but 33 points in the third quarter, against just six for the visitors, took them well clear.

Alex Popova led the way with 26 points, supported by Lizzy Sanders, Jenna Wright, and Grace Spooner with 21points, 16 points and 11 points respectively.

County Upper face Brentwood Fire away at the weekend.

Northants Lightning quickly built a 16-point lead against County Upper Under-14 girls in their National League Midland/East Conference match, their strong attack taking the Wolves by surprise.

The visitors, trailing 43-21 at the interval, fought back in the second half, scoring 31 points against Lightning’s 35, as they went down to a 78-52 defeat.

Wolves have a chance of revenge on Sunday when Lightning visit County Upper.

County Upper U16 boys faced Brentwood Leopards White away, where they battled to a close-ought victory, eventually winning a physical match 61-58 in overtime in the National League East Conference.

Brentwood Leopards found themselves seven points ahead with only four minutes remaining in the final quarter. But a strong performance by Tom Roberts took it into overtime.

With the help of Izee Campbell’s strong nerves during his free throws, County Upper took a three-point lead, which they then defended strongly.