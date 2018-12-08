County Upper Under-19s Boys progressed into the last eight of the National Cup after beating Long Road College 105-46.

Playing their sixth game in two weeks, and playing through jet lag, County Upper were able to put together a balanced performance, both in offence and defence, to claim a solid win.

Taking their time in finding their rhythm, Long Road were able to keep the game close in the first quarter, as the home team only led 25-18.

But slowly, in the second quarter, CU started to take control as they locked up Long Road’s offence, while scoring at will to end the half 55-28 up.

Jonathan Boume

The second half was much the same as the first half, as County Upper continued to dominate both ends of the court.

CU were led in the scoring by John Bourne with 23 points, and supported by Eivis Kruinas (21) and Jordan Boyd (16).

Two days later, the boys pulled out a tough away win in the dying seconds, winning 98-96 at Nottingham Academy in the ABL.

After a close first two quarters, CU managed to put together a 10-point lead, but in the final minute Nottingham were able to tie the game twice, the second time with 14 seconds left on the clock.

With the seconds ticking down, Bradley Day was fouled under the basket, sending him to the line for two shots.

Under pressure, he converted both, and then Nottingham’s layup attempt fell short to give County Upper the win.

“It is always tough to play six games in two weeks, especially if you include jet lag,” coach Johnson said.

“We were lucky that Bradley stepped up big today in the last few seconds and that their layup fell short allowing us to pull out this win on the road.

“Every away game is a tough game, especially when it’s over two hours drive away.”

CU, who were due to travel to Gateway earlier this week, were led in the scoring by Bradley Day with 32 points, and supported by Bourne (17) and Boyd (14).

l County Upper Under-16s Girls fell to an 84-51 defeat at Richmond Knights in the National Cup quarter-finals.

In their toughest game of the season, the girls headed down south on Sunday to face the team who are currently top of the Premier South Conference.

Alex Popova (18), Lizzy Sanders (14) and Grace Spooner (10) were the top scorers for CU, who host Chadwell Heath this weekend.

l Meanwhile, County Upper Wolves Under-16s Boys visited East Conference group leaders Brentwood Leopard Blacks last Saturday and suffered a heavy defeat, losing 88-32.

CU struggled to get points on the board in the first quarter and were down by 23 points going into the second quarter.

Despite County Upper improving their defence in the second half, the gap proved too great to overturn.

Max Baker had his best game of the season, both in defence and attack, scoring six points. He was supported by Tom Roberts (14) and Nat Watkins (5).

l County Upper Under-14s Boys were 80-50 winners against Southend Scorpions in the East Conference.