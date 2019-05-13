There were two county cups apiece for AFC Sudbury and Needham Market at the Crown Imperial Youth Cup Finals Day.

Bacton United 89 celebrate after beating Bury Town Saints 2-1 the Boys’ Under-18 Cup Final Picture: Suffolk FA

Needham edged the three head-to-head finals two-to-one, although it was AFC Sudbury who lifted the Boys’ Under-15 Minor Cup after a thrilling final ended 5-4 in their favour.

AFC Sudbury also claimed the Boys’ Under-13 Cup thanks to a 5-1 success in the final against Whitton United.

The finals were among a total of ten Youth Cup finals organised by Suffolk FA which were held at the Ipswich Town Training Centre at Playford Road, with the help of Ipswich Wanderers FC, on Sunday.

Bacton United 89, whose first team play in the KBB NEFF Suffolk Junior Cup Final at Portman Road on Tuesday evening, beat Bury Town Saints 2-1 in the Boys’ Under-18 Cup Final.

AFC Sudbury Under-15s celebrate with the Minor Cup after their 5-4 victory over Needham Market in the Boys’ Under-15 Cup Final Picture: Suffolk FA

Stowupland Falcons, who won last season’s Girls’ Under-15 Cup, took home the Girls’ Under-16 Cup after a narrow 2-1 triumph versus Capel Plough.

Just a week after refereeing the SSE Women’s FA Cup Final in front of 43,264 spectators at Wembley, Suffolk official Abi Byrne was an assistant referee for the final.

However, there was defeat for Haverhill Rovers in the Girls’ Under-12 Final as they went down 2-0 to Waveney.

The cups and medals were presented by Roger Peck, on behalf of Youth Cup competition sponsors Crown Imperial.