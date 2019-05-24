Defending OVO Energy Women’s Tour champion Coryn Rivera will return to Britain’s leading women’s race in June, alongside all four other previous winners of the event, including 2016 champion Lizzie Deignan (Trek Segafredo).

The competition gets under way on Monday, June 10 in Suffolk, going through the likes of Framlingham, Walsham-le-Willows and Bury St Edmunds before finishing in Stowmarket.

Team Sunweb’s Rivera will take the number one placard having sealed overall victory last June at Colwyn Bay in North Wales, in doing so becoming the first non-European winner.

Lining up alongside her in Stowmarket on Monday 10 June will be the OVO Energy Women’s Tour’s first champion Marianne Vos (CCC Liv), who is the most decorated rider in the history of the race, having won five stages and four jerseys since 2014.

The 2015 winner Lisa Brennauer (WNT ROTOR Pro Cycling) will continue her record of having participated in every edition of the race, while 2017 victor Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM Racing) completes the famous five.

Niewiadoma memorably won the opening stage of the 2017 race in Northamptonshire, giving her an unassailable lead, later crediting her victory to the inspiration message from Laura Hunter on the pink ribbon provided by official charity partner Breast Cancer Care.

Deignan’s victory in 2016 is so far the only overall win in the OVO Energy Women’s Tour for a British rider. The former World Champion returns to the race after a year’s absence for maternity leave.

Further announcements about the star riders who will complete the 96-rider field will be announced next week.