The government’s chief scientific adviser has said that cancelling sporting activities is ‘not a major way to tackle’ the coronavirus outbreak.

There is concern and increasing doubt among local sport and, in particular, if the non-league football season should continue, as multiple professional leagues and international sporting events have been called off amid the pandemic.

But Sir Patrick Vallance has said that, while ‘of course there is a risk’ of transmission in crowds at matches, it is among ‘friends and colleagues’ that the virus is most likely to be passed on.

Coronavirus causes flu-like symptoms and can result in pneumonia (31431221)

With Suffolk FA following the official guidance, it seems unlikely - at this time - that local football is going to be postponed.

During the government’s press conference following today’s emergency Cobra meeting, he said: “The sporting events, of course there is a risk.

“One individual who is infected you are releasing the virus from your body as you cough or sneeze or put fluids on to surfaces but, on average, one person infects two or three others.

“You therefore have a very low probability of infecting a large number of people in a stadium, or a rather higher probability of infecting people very close to you.

“And that means that most of the transmission tends to take place actually with friends and colleagues and in close environments, not in the big environments.

“So it is true that any cancellation of things will have some effect, but if you then get a displacement activity where you end up with everyone congregating somewhere else, then you may actually have a perversely increased risk, particularly in an indoors environment.

“So it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t at some point make the decision (to cancel) for the resilience point but this is not a major way to tackle this epidemic.

“The major ways to tackle it is to try to reduce and delay the transmission across households and across people who have become infected.”

Suffolk FA chief executive Richard Neal said: “Until further local or national guidance is received, we advise all football participants to please follow the latest Public Health or NHS England advice regarding Coronavirus https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/

“Should any team not be comfortable with any part of the pre or post-match formalities due to coronavirus, a member of the management team or captain should explain this to the appointed match official upon arrival who will have special discretion to conduct the pre and post-match process without handshakes etc.

“If you have been in contact with someone with coronavirus or have returned from an affected area identified by the Chief Medical Officer as high risk and you are feeling unwell with a cough, difficulty breathing or fever, stay at home and use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service or call NHS 111.”

This weekend’s Suffolk FA County Cup fixtures are currently due to go ahead as scheduled and no local fixtures at Steps 3-7 have yet been affected but it is a fast moving situation.

