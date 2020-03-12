CORONAVIRUS: How will non-league football be impacted?

The decision to suspend all elite football in England until at least April 3 as a result of the spread of coronavirus has left many wondering what impact this may have on non-league football.

And, as it turns out, it is quite a big one, with few fixtures and leagues still going ahead.

The Isthmian League and Southern League have announced a week-long postponement while the Thurlow Nunn League have announced a three-week call off in line with the professional game.

The Eastern Region Women's Football League has also been suspended.

The league's Twitter page posted: "The league have taken the decision to suspend all football for this weekend with immediate effect. The league will be monitoring the situation of #Covid_19 and will announce more details over the coming days."

But the Cambridgeshire FA have released a statement confirming the continuation of the Cambs County League – including the Kershaw Premier – and the S-Tech Women’s League.

A statement said: “As at 12 noon on 13th March 2020 there has been no indication from Public Health England that grassroots team sports should be cancelled.

“The advice from The FA at this current time is that grassroots fixtures do not need to be cancelled as a matter of course and that any decision to continue playing or to postpone their respective competitions is a matter for each league as autonomous bodies within the game.

“At this current time all Cambridgeshire FA affiliated leagues have agreed to continue with fixtures.”

Suffolk FA released a statement: “We have understandably been inundated with calls and emails regarding the situation for this weekend’s grassroots football activity across Suffolk.

"In line with advice received from The FA and government It is not felt that all grassroots football fixtures need to be cancelled as a matter of course at this time.

"Leagues are within their rights, as the Southern League, Isthmian League and Thurlow Nunn League already have at time of writing, to cancel all league-related fixtures until further notice. In this case the communication will come directly from each league.

"We request leagues who continue with matches but receive news that any team or referee does not wish to participate in fixtures on health and safety grounds, or because teams are self-isolating and are unable to play, be treated in an understanding way - this is an unprecedented situation and therefore needs to be dealt with as such. We will do the same with Suffolk County Cup matches.

"All Suffolk FA Coach Education courses are to continue as planned providing venues and tutors remain available, apart from First Aid / Medical courses which under advice from FA Education will be rescheduled to a later date due to the nature of the interaction on the course.

"Suffolk County FA HQ remains open under normal working hours and conditions.

"This is a fast-evolving situation. We will constantly review our position in line with government advice and continue to communicate any updates via our website and social media channels."

Suffolk County Cup fixtures went ahead as planned this weekend, including Needham Market Women's semi-final against Ipswich Town.

Government’s chief scientific adviser suggests postponements ‘not a major way to tackle’ outbreak (Thursday, March 12)

The government’s chief scientific adviser said on Thursday (March 12) that cancelling sporting activities is ‘not a major way to tackle’ the coronavirus outbreak.

There is concern and increasing doubt among local sport and, in particular, if the non-league football season should continue, as multiple professional leagues and international sporting events have been called off amid the pandemic.

But Sir Patrick Vallance has said that, while ‘of course there is a risk’ of transmission in crowds at matches, it is among ‘friends and colleagues’ that the virus is most likely to be passed on.

During the government’s press conference following today’s emergency Cobra meeting, he said: “The sporting events, of course there is a risk.

“One individual who is infected you are releasing the virus from your body as you cough or sneeze or put fluids on to surfaces but, on average, one person infects two or three others.

“You therefore have a very low probability of infecting a large number of people in a stadium, or a rather higher probability of infecting people very close to you.

“And that means that most of the transmission tends to take place actually with friends and colleagues and in close environments, not in the big environments.

“So it is true that any cancellation of things will have some effect, but if you then get a displacement activity where you end up with everyone congregating somewhere else, then you may actually have a perversely increased risk, particularly in an indoors environment.

“So it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t at some point make the decision (to cancel) for the resilience point but this is not a major way to tackle this epidemic.

“The major ways to tackle it is to try to reduce and delay the transmission across households and across people who have become infected.”

