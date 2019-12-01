Bury St Edmunds cricketer Sean Cooper is ‘massively excited’ to be handed the opportunity to once more represent England in the Over-50s World Cup next year in Cape Town.

The 52-year-old right-arm medium pace bowler took part in the inaugural competition in November 2018 in Sydney, where England narrowly missed out on a spot in the final to Pakistan in the eight team tournament, which Australia went on to win.

“To lose in the semi-finals hurt,” he said. “We were so close to making it all the way in the first ever competition, that would have been special.

CRICKET - Bury St Edmunds (Bowling/Fielding) v Mildenhall (Batting)..Pictured: Sean Cooper bowling...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (22684202)

“It would be great to claim victory this time, I’m massively excited by the chance, and honoured to be selected too.”

Cooper will spend two weeks in South Africa, with England’s first game scheduled for his 53rd birthday on March 11 and the final, set to be played at one of the world’s most beautiful Test grounds at Newlands, set for March 24.

There will also be four new teams involved with the addition of West Indies, Zimbabwe, India and Namibia, while Australia, Pakistan, England, New Zealand, Canada, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Wales will send teams once more.

“We have to make that final,” Cooper said. “What an amazing opportunity to play at one of the top Test grounds in the world, that would be an incredible moments.

“We have a good chance, the team looks really strong and solid in all areas.

“I think I’m stronger too – I learned to swing the ball differently at the last World Cup and I had one of my best ever seasons this summer, I took 31 wickets, more than I ever have before in a season.

“And then that justifies my selection. I just can’t wait.”

He added that, unfortunately, the O50s World Cup was not yet funded by the ECB or other cricketing body and, as such, he was self-funding the trip. But he was keen to hear from any local companies or people interested in providing sponsorship. Contact the cricket club.

