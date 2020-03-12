Workmanlike, dogged and determined – those were the qualities that Bury Town manager Ben Chenery was keen to highlight after watching his side book their place in the semi-finals of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday evening.

The efficient Blues ran out 3-1 winners away at lower-league Walsham-le-Willows – a side that headed into the tie on the back of being thrashed by six unanswered goals at Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division basement outfit Gorleston last time out.

With new boss Trevor Collins – formerly a Bury player and director of football – in charge it was a much improved showing from the village side, but ultimately the visitors ‘got the job done’ in relatively comfortable fashion.

“They are on the back of a 6-0 defeat and a change of management, so we knew they were going to give it everything and they did. I thought they were a credit to their football club,” said Chenery.

“For want of a better phrase we told the lads this was a potential banana skin, and stressed the importance of not over complicating things.

“It was a difficult pitch but ultimately we have got the job done. We were clinical at the right times and I am really pleased to be in the semi-finals.

“It was important to win and to stamp our authority on the game. We were by no means at our best, but it was a workmanlike, dogged and determined performance.”

Former Walsham forward Olly Hughes got things rolling for Bury in the 26th minute when he turned in Carlos Edwards’ long throw from the right flank.

Skipper Ollie Fenn later saw a header tipped on to the post by Walsham goalkeeper Dan Stobbart, who was beaten for a second time in the fourth minute of time added on at the end of the first half.

Leading marksman Cemal Ramadan was the scorer on this occasion, showing good predatory instincts to tap the ball in at the back post.

And within 60 seconds of the restart the outcome was put beyond doubt as Cruise Nydazayo bent the ball beyond Stobbart from just inside the penalty box.

To Walsham’s credit they never gave up the ghost and they were rewarded eight minutes from time with a controversial consolation. Bury appealed for both handball and then an offside, but neither decision was forthcoming from the officials as ex-Bury man Craig Nurse lashed the ball home.

