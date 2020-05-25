One of the good things to come out of the coronavirus lockdown is the way people have rallied to support their communities, including businesses giving their services for free.

And football coaches Jason Day and Josh Mills, founders of Matchday sports coaching company, have certainly given a section of budding footballers in the area a much-needed enjoyable focus.

Last July saw the pair, who met working for another company, ambitiously set up a new venture looking to provide coaching for those all the way from 18 months to 18 years old.

Eight months on and their Bury St Edmunds-based operation, which has links to Bury Town - where both also coach - has enjoyed a number of successes. They have had sell-out half-term camps, a good number of birthday party bookings behind them and two development ‘Matchday FC’ teams, forunder-7 and under-8 levels, training once a week and challenging local sides, as well as playing in tournaments.

But then the lockdown came in and threatened to see their momentum quickly fizzle out.

Yet, despite both being involved in day jobs, they have not allowed that to happen. Having had a hand in sparking ‘the beautiful game’ to life for around 1,000 children across the eight months of MatchDay, they felt there was still a role for them to play.

Their stay at home football skills videos launched on March 25 on their Facebook page and have gained a reach of 50,000 over their social media channels, with that figure continuing to grow.

Day, who is also the youth secretary for Bury Town, overseeing 36 teams in a voluntary role, said: “It is a really good figure.

“It is just nice to know that people are still getting outside and doing some football-related activities without us in the garden.

“Josh has done predominantly most of the videos because I haven’t got a garden, I am in a flat.

“We have even been getting some videos back over the last few weeks now Josh has been doing some one-to-one coaching over Zoom free of charge.

“We are going to continue to push that to give back to the local community.

“We are just trying to take something that has been a negative and turn it into a positive.”

The 33-year-old West Suffolk Council refuse collection worker, who is currently doing his UEFA B coaching badge, added: “A lot of companies are striving to make money out of it and not giving back to the community, but we are the opposite.

“Since July, and up to this day, any money we made we have invested back into players with equipment etc.

“It may sound strange that we are offering our time for free but that is something that we do as a norm. It is definitely still a positive though, 100 per cent.”

Mills, 23, who was close to completing his Level 2 coaching qualification before the lockdown, said the reaction to his videos, which target different age groups, had been “really good”.

Filmed in his garden by his brother in Creeting St Peter, near Needham Market, the Stanton Primary School PE assistant has tackled a whole range of subjects, even including brain training.

“We have been talking about YouTube quite a lot before the lockdown came in and our plan was to always make videos and then possibly put them up on YouTube,” said Mills. “So we thought we would adapt that way as we already had equipment to do the videos.”

With a new microphone about to arrive, the YouTube channel is now not far off.

For Day, who also runs Ipswich Town’s Bury St Edmunds Elite Development Programme on Friday evenings from Skyliner Sports Centre on Moreton Hall, which Mills also coaches for, it has been the realisation of a long-held dream.

“I had the idea of setting up our own business about two to three years ago but when I was initially getting involved with Bury Town I did not have the time to dedicate to it,” he explained.

“Me and Josh were coaching side-by-side for a business where I was lead coach and Josh was a coach for a couple of the age groups.

“We just got talking about how there is not a huge variety to offer players in the community regarding football or programmes of football. So we came up with an idea to cover lots of different programmes.”

Their ‘mini ballers’ programme for their youngest age group runs from Southgate Community Centre in Bury, while County Upper School is the host venue for their half-term camps and their development squads train on the 3G pitch at King Edward VI School.

After U8s they can pass up in Mills’ Bury Town U9s team.

The lockdown may have stopped people training and playing football together, but it has not halted the work of two of the area’s most dedicated coaches from serving their community.

