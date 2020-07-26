A new partnership between Cambridge League side Mildenhall Pirates and National League West Suffolk Wolves can help to boost the basketball opportunities available at both clubs, the coaches have said.

The clubs have agreed to engage in sharing coaching resources and creating a pathway for players to be able to progress through ahead of the 2020/21 season.

It formalises the route that Bradley Day and Cameron Poolton have taken in stepping up from the Pirates to the Bury St Edmunds County Upper School-based Wolves, before getting their USA scholarships.

Mildenhall Pirates who are teaming up with West Suffolk Wolves in a new partnership (38944631)

Stephen Gunn, the head coach of Mildenhall Pirates, who currently coach from under-9s to senior men, explained: “By both clubs working together it will heighten the joint ventures and visions of both teams, creating greater playing opportunities for all ages through the Mildenhall area.

“It’s all about making a difference to all that love the game of basketball.”

Darren Johnson, head coach of West Suffolk Wolves, who will run 12 sides across boys, girls, women’s and men’s teams next season, added: “Having known about the Mildenhall Pirates Basketball Club for some time through players Bradley Day, Cameron Pooltan and Chris Kent, it was great to finally speak with Stephen about both clubs and our visions for moving forward and doing so working together.

West Suffolk Wolves who are to work in partnership with Mildenhall Pirates from the 2020/21 season (38944636)

“The Pirates have a very good set-up within the Mildenhall area. With our club starting community basketball initiatives throughout the west of Suffolk it only seemed logical to work closely with an already existing basketball club operating in one of our focus towns.

“We are looking forward to working closely together and helping the Pirates expand as a club, both on the court and in the Mildenhall community.”

Mildenhall Pirates’ men’s team were third in the Cambridge League Division 2 standings with one game remaining when it was abandoned due to Covid-19. The side play home matches at Brandon Sports Centre.

West Suffolk Wolves’ sides play within the England Basketball National League system with home matches at County Upper School, Bury.

Anyone wanting to join either club to play or coach can email wswolvesheadcoach@gmail.com

Read more Other Sport