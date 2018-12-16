Twelve-year-old Grace Bullingham picked up the prestigious Swimmer of the Year award at West Suffolk Swimming Club’s annual presentation night, held at Thurston Rugby Club.

The award is very special as it is voted for by all the other swimmers in the club.

Some 246 swimmers and their families attended the presentation night to celebrate another hugely successful year for this thriving swimming club, based in Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill.

Action from West Suffolk Swimming Club's open meet. FL; Hannah O'Connor - WS.. (5981190)

Highlights included:

* 16-year old Jack Bowyer winning the Regional 50m and 100m butterfly and then picking up bronze at the British nationals.

* 13-year old Charlotte White winning the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke at the Regional Championships and finishing fourth in the English National Championships.

* 15-year old Ella Hale winning the 200m Individual Medley at the Regionals.

* 13-year old Edward Merhan winning the 50m backstroke at the Regionals.

* Henry King was ranked in the top 10 in the country for 200m breaststroke.

* Charlie White, Robbie Brindley, Lucy Hudson and Niamh Perry all qualified for the National Championships.

Trophies were also presented to overall club champions in each age group following the recent club championships held at Abbeycroft Leisure Centre in Bury St Edmunds.

Head coach Dan Pilbrow said: “My congratulations to all of our swimmers this year, and my thanks to all of the parents that support their children with so much commitment.

“This year sees the 20 year anniversary of West Suffolk Swimming Club, and with 329 swimmers, we have never been in such a strong position”.

Thanks to the efforts of more than 50 parents volunteering at the club, in particular Tina Hudson, Rachel Hale and Andrea O’Connor for organizing galas and fund-raising events, the club raised £3,800 and hosted two large galas during the year that attracted 1,000 swimmers from 34 swimming clubs across the East Region.

Shining star of the night was 16-year old Hannah O’Connor, who hosted and presented the awards.