As they face up to the prospect of no rugby until 2021, Mildenhall & Red Lodge are focused on ensuring the ‘good feeling’ generated by last season’s promotion does not get lost.

Due to the impact of Covid-19, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced last week that the earliest the Suffolk side will get their 2020/21 Eastern Counties 1 West campaign under way is ‘by January 30’. But some levels are by October 3 or 10.

It is a blow to the club, who were gearing up to play at their highest ever level.

RUGBY: Mildenhall & Red Lodge v Haverhill Picture Mark Westley. (38444048)

However, with the situation out of anyone’s control, club captain Iain Hunter is determined to keep up the positive vibes.

“It is disappointing because we just want to be back out on the field, but we appreciate how difficult this whole situation is for the RFU,” he said. “We are saddened but we understand it – ultimately we do not want to put anybody’s health at risk.

“We have already started to train under the current guidelines and it is important we keep up the good feeling from last season.

“We went through the phase of doing Zoom quizzes, now we can have small gatherings and we are even doing things like mountain biking at Thetford Forest.

“It is important we all stick together and make sure we are ready to go when the start date eventually comes along.”

