After his departure from Bury Town was confirmed earlier this week, Kyran Clements has jumped up two levels to join Braintree Town.

The former AFC Sudbury defender spent a total of three campaigns with the Blues, the latter of which he impressed to the extent that he was named in the Iliffe Media East's Team of the Season.

And he also captured the attention of recently-appointed Braintree boss Glen Driver, who has added the 22-year-old to his National League South squad for the upcoming 2019/20 campaign.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town FC v Romford...Pictured: Kyran Clements ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (12807046)

Driver told the Braintree website: "Kyran is another young player who is hungry to push on and excel at this level. He has made great progress and I'm pleased that he has chosen to join us for the coming season."

It is believed that Bury will be due a fee for Clements' services given that he is under the age of 24 and was offered a new contract to remain at the Denny Bros Stadium.