Thetford Town tomorrow travel to Long Melford in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division for a clash between two of the best performing teams in the league on recent form.

Eleven games into the season and the Brecklanders had just three points to show for their efforts, before a 3-2 away win over fellow struggler Walsham-le-Willows on October 2 – combined with a managerial change – sparked a turn in the Mundford Road club’s fortunes.

Thetford beat Mildenhall 3-2 at home on Friday for their fifth win from their last six league games – four of which have come via a 3-2 scoreline – with the sole defeat to runaway leaders Stowmarket Town.

THETFORD: Football - Thetford Town v Haverhill Rovers.Thetford Town FC, Mundford Rd, Thetford Thetfords second goal Bailey. Picture by Mark Westley. (21479950)

It is a return that has seen them clamber up the league standings into 13th, ahead of Saturday’s trip to second-placed Long Melford (3pm).

Manager Matt Morton said he is ‘delighted’ by recent results, which has seen them move ‘out of the danger zone’.

“The Mildenhall result was very pleasing,” he said. “Our other wins were against teams in and around us down the bottom but this was a step up against a team who are considered a strong test.

“They have a lot of firepower upfront and it’s a very tough test to play them, we had to soak up a lot of pressure.

“So I’m delighted by recent results, we are out of the danger zone.”

Despite goals from Phill Weavers and Jack Brame, a brace from Michael Campbell and one for Max Melanson ensured Thetford sent the Hall packing empty handed to set-up an enticing trip to Stoneylands on Saturday.

“It’s two teams in fantastic form gearing up to face each other,” Morton said. “And someone’s form has to give – I’m looking forward to a good game.”

He added that Tanner Call had been vital to the side’s turnaround.

“Absolutely key addition,” Morton added. “He was my number one target and he’s proving me right, four goals from six appearances and assists too.

“Now we’ve moved out of trouble and have the squad to challenge, I feel brave enough to say we can look up the table and not down.

“I couldn’t see us going on a 10-match losing streak again – the turnaround has been brilliant and it’s all down to the players.

“If we can beat Melford on Saturday, that would be a hell of a return from our last few games.

“We’ve beaten teams with four times our budget.”

l Meanwhile, former manager Danny White has signed for Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side Norwich CBS.