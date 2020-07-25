In the Thetford Ladies’ Club Championship 36-hole medal qualifier, 13-year-old rising star Nellie Ong (5 handicap) came out on top with a two-round score of 80+81=161.

Six handicapper Kath Malvern came second with 77+93=170 and Heather Keeble finished in third spot.

The Frank Salmon Bowl is one of Thetford Golf Club’s oldest trophies and this year’s winner is Phil Smailes.

A relative newcomer to the club, Phil is also still a member at Bury St Edmunds GC where he captained their Suffolk County Hambro Cup and Stenson Shield teams so successfully.

The Bowl was originally presented as a memorial to the Rev Frank Salmon in 1934 by his wife and family.

On Sunday Phil produced a round of 73-5-68 to win the trophy by one shot from Rafe Ashby (81-12-69). Phil birdied the 4th, 6th, 7th, 10th and 16th holes and he was still level par on the 18th tee. A bogey there gave him his round of 73.

Rafe also dropped a shot at the 475-yard 18th to finish as the runner-up. Leading scores: 68 Phil Smailes (5hcp); 69 Rafe Ashby (12hcp); 71 Ken Kirwan (21hcp) and Steve Steeds (19hcp).

The Rhoda Arthur Trophy is played in memory of the late wife of long-serving Thetford GC Professional Norman Arthur. It is usually played as close as possible to her birthday, June 15, but this year had to be rearranged for July 11.

The winner was Justine Twogood with nett 72 off her handicap of 28. Gail Hurst was the runner-up.

The Suffolk Golf Club

After 7 of the 13 rounds of the Midweek Order of Merit competitions James Sturgeon leads the way with 34 points from the five events he has entered.

After finishing in second place to his father Michael the week before, James finished in first place last week with 35 points from his 12-handicap. Runner-up James Edgar moved into third place in the league table, with 32 points, after finishing in second spot on Wednesday.

In-form Lenny Hopkinson (2 hcp), who did not take part in the latest competition, sits in second place, with 30 points.

The leading scores in last Saturday’s Stableford qualifier at The Suffolk reflected the ideal golfing weather and impressive condition of the golf course.

Jim Chapman started bogey, triple bogey, double bogey but hardly put a foot wrong after that. His round included birdies at the 4th and 8th holes and he finished with 42 points to win by one point over Lenny Hopkinson who continues his terrific run of form over the past few weeks. Len recorded six birdies and carded two-under gross.

David Wilbraham also returned a score of 41 but was pushed into third place on count-back.

After three rounds Hopkinson leads the Saturday Order of Merit with 21 points, Wilbraham is lying second on 17 and Chris Tate occupies third spot on 16.

In the Ladies’ Stableford, also last Saturday, Angela Lewis came out on top with 35 points. Sheila Burns came second with young Emilie Thomas third on count-back.

The captains at the Suffolk, Gordon Markham and Tish Mortlock, announced last week that this year’s Captain’s Charity Day will hopefully now go ahead on the revised date of Sunday, September 13. Both captains are raising funds for Parkinson’s UK (local branch and nationally). To enter a team of four email gordonmarkham@gmail.com.

Stowmarket Golf Club

Stowmarket restarted their competitions after the virus lockdown last week and as with other local clubs, had a huge turnout.

There were 272 members spread over the three days allocated to the event. Starting on Friday with Division 1, where there were three top scores of 40 points: In countback order: Richard Harris, Rick Brothwell and Henry Cutting.

Division 2 on Saturday saw Adrian Bullet return an impressive top score of 42 points. Nigel Girling was one point behind in second place and further point back Roger Fosker came third.

In Division 3, the leading score was a stunning 51 points from Oscar Cutting with Saxon Rashid the runner-up on 45. Three golfers scored 41 points: In countback Finlay Edwards, Lewis Leggett and Steward Arnold.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

There were no competitions held at Bury St Edmunds GC last week but looking ahead to this weekend (July 25 & 26) the club championships for Men’s, Ladies’ and Juniors takes place.

The course is looking good and the entry is so large (circa 180 members) that the first group are scheduled to tee off at 6.30am. The last group get under way at 3pm. Coverage in next week’s column.

