Suffolk GolfSixes (4868588)

The Suffolk GolfSixes final took place at Kingfishers Cretingham Golf Club last Sunday with more than 40 friends and family supporting the junior golfers in this innovative competition despite the horrible weather.

Organised by the Golf Foundation, the winners and runners-up of each of the two GolfSixes leagues in Suffolk were represented by Ipswich GC, Felixstowe Ferry GC, The Suffolk GC and Bury St Edmunds GC.

Katie Moggan, East Region Development Officer for the Foundation said: “Each of the clubs were playing to win the Roger Wright Trophy, named after the member from Waldringfield GC who left a considerable amount of money to junior golf in Suffolk, and the reason why we have been able to expand from the one GolfSixes league last year to two this year.”

The final was very close and only three points separated the four teams, but The Suffolk GC came out champions again with 121 points.

Runners-up were Felixstowe Ferry and Ipswich with120 points each followed by Bury St Edmunds with 118.

Moggan added: “Steve Hall and Adam Trett, PGA Pros at The Suffolk GC, have been running weekly coaching sessions as part of their school golf club’s links to County Upper and King Edward VI.

“We are looking forward to getting even more clubs (target of 15) in Suffolk involved in GolfSixes leagues next year. Thank you to Kingfishers Cretingham for hosting the final.”

The club’s winning squad were: Toby Shea, TJ Holton, Will Holton, Joseph Carroll, PJ Davis, Mark Austin, Alfie Price and Henry Campen.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

Also, on Sunday Bury held their Adult/Junior Fourball Betterball Championship and, despite the wet and windy weather, the scores were impressive.

Twelve-year-old Charlie Goodridge and his grandad Clarke came out on top with 49 points. Charlie finished in spectacular style, eagling the par five 18th hole for five points and in first place by himself with 42 points.

The Suffolk Golf Club

Fourth place in last Saturday’s Medal was good enough to give Brian Wiltorn the final weekend order of merit crown of Alf Jackson’s captain’s year.

The league was wide open going into the last match but all the leading contenders, except Wiltorn, struggled with the windy conditions.

Billy Hawkins and Jim Chapman were joint runners-up in the table just one point adrift of Wiltorn. John Dale was a further point back in 4th place.

Dale had a very good day winning the qualifier (Medal) with an impressive score of 86-20-66 and taking the Master’s Medal (for winners of qualifier competitions during the past year) which was held concurrently with Saturday’s qualifier.

Duane Towns was runner-up in the qualifier and Gordon Markham took second place in the Master’s Medal (88-17=71).

See Results page for more scores.

The Midweek Stableford was won by Ron Hazell with 40 points from his handicap of 20 (18). Ivan Snelling was runner-up on countback and James Laflin came third with 35.

The Suffolk are offering free taster sessions on Monday, October 22, as part of the Bury St Edmunds Festival of Sport.

Contact the club to book a place on 01284 706777.

Thetford Golf Club

Ryan Woods won the first of Thetford’s Winter Medals with a fine round of 77-10-67 on Sunday.

He played the front nine in 39 and came back in 38, including a birdie two at the 16th and was a runaway winner of the Division One prize, finishing six strokes ahead of Norrie Dickson (80-7-73).

Matt Foulds was one shot back in third place. Division Two’s leading scorer was Robert Bentley 85-14-71 followed by Peter Stelling 86-14-72,

The call is still going out for left-handers to take part in the new Left-Handers’ Championship at Thetford on Sunday, October 28.

General Manager Malcolm Grubb said: “If you play left-handed don’t miss out on the chance to be crowned as the Best in the East.”

Entry forms can be downloaded from the website or by email to secretary@thetfordgolfclub.co.uk or by calling 01842 752169.

Suffolk Winter Alliance

After early morning mist, the sky cleared for the 75 players to enjoy the second Suffolk Winter Alliance meeting, held at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club.

This team event was to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Winter Alliance and was dominated by local golfers.

Sam Forgan (Stowmarket), last year’s overall winner, started well with first place in the pro’s event scoring 71.

Another Stow golfer, Alex Davey, took second place with 74 followed by Haverhill’s Paul Wilby.

In the team event Bury’s Mike Verhelst led his team (Brian Lever, Gareth Davies & Scott Ballentine) to first place with 85 points. Stowmarket’s Sam Forgan, Ben Forgan, Andrew Forgan & Gus Cutting were a close 2nd with 84.